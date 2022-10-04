The jacket made an appearance during Aldred's initial Doctor Who run, which saw streetwise teenager Ace join Sylvester McCoy's Doctor on the TARDIS from 1987 to 1989. During a chat with SFX Magazine , Aldred revealed she had kept the jacket all this time.

Classic companion Ace (Sophie Aldred) will be donning her iconinc bomber jacket once more in Doctor Who 's upcoming centenary special, The Power of the Doctor.

"It’s sat in my wardrobe for all these years," she said.

And though her character appears to have opted for a sharp blazer in later years (at least judging by the images released by the BBC so far), SFX revealed that Ace will don the old bomber again. Not only that, but it's the same one Aldred wore all those years ago.

She explained: "When I had that initial meeting with Chris [Chibnall, Doctor Who showrunner], I said, ‘I’ve still got my jacket...’. He said [gasps], ‘Have you? We’d love to see your jacket!’ So the first costume fitting, I took the jacket down to Cardiff.

"[Costume designer] Ray Holman said, ‘Can we borrow this to copy?’ and I said, ‘Why copy it? We’ll just use the jacket. You might have to sew the badges on again, though.’ Because the badges notoriously always fell off."

Aldred revealed the badges had to be glued back on. "I don’t think there’s any way you could spruce it up, really, because you can’t wash it or anything. It must be a bit smelly!” she added.

Read the full interview in this month's issue of SFX magazine.

Doctor Who: The Power of the Doctor airs in October 2022 on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Doctor Who is available to stream on BBC iPlayer with episodes of the classic series also available on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial here.

