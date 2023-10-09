We know a good deal, but we don't know everything, and if there's a Doctor Who sliver of information to uncover, you just know that fans of the sci-fi series will do their best to sniff it out. Now, it seems as though fans have tried to suss out whether or not we've gotten our first glimpse of the TARDIS.

Sharing a picture on the official Doctor Who Twitter (which has rebranded as X), the account wrote: "Flip the switch, see what happens... #WhoSpy"

The picture in question is of a selection of what appear to be dials, with many fans drawing the conclusion that it very well could be our first look at the TARDIS console.

One fan quickly spotted that the console in question was home to some Gallifreyan symbols, while others quickly drew similarities between the TARDIS and the cracked look of the new screwdriver.

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

It's far from the first time that fans have been treated to snippets of behind-the-scenes looks on the Doctor Who account, with previous #WhoSpy posts teasing dark hallways, a UNIT desk and an ominous looking shed with a 'Keep Out' sign attached to the door.

Read more:

For now, what we do know is that any eager fans can join in on a #DoctorDonnathon watchalong event where you can relive the magic of Tennant's Tenth Doctor and his companion, Doctor. That's right, a day watching a staggering amount of Doctor Who? As if we needed a reason.

The major Doctor Who event will be going on in preparation for the 60th anniversary episodes to help refresh fan's memories. We know that the upcoming episodes include The Star Beast, Wild Blue Yonder and The Giggle.

As for what they'll exactly be about? We don't quite know all the details just yet but we do know that Neil Patrick Harris will be starring as the Celestial Toymaker and that the episodes will pave the way for the introduction of Ncuti Gatwa as the Fifteenth Doctor.

Doctor Who is available to stream on BBC iPlayer with episodes of the classic series also available on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial here.

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.