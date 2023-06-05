The Monk has so far only appeared in two TV stories - The Time Meddler and The Daleks' Master Plan - and was then played by Peter Butterworth, who died in 1979.

Rufus Hound, who has portrayed classic Doctor Who villain The Monk in a number of Big Finish audio dramas, has staked his claim on the character should he return in a TV story.

When a fan noted on Twitter that it was "weird" that the character hasn't been seen in the show for 57 years, considering his popularity in expanded media, Hound responded: "Just to let you and the fandom know, if anyone else ever gets to play The Monk on television before me, I will track them down and kill them."

Another fan then noted that they had assumed Hound would be playing the Monk when he appeared in Twelfth Doctor story The Woman Who Lived, in which he played Sam Swift, a highwayman who at the end of the episode was resurrected, and potentially given immortality.

Hound responded to this, suggesting the character could be retconned to have been The Monk all along. However, he admitted that "the demi-immortality he's granted at the end of his story needn't be so complicated a part any galifreyans plan".

This year, Big Finish, the producers of Doctor Who audio dramas, are releasing eight-part story Once and Future, which will feature Tom Baker, Peter Davison, Colin Baker, Sylvester McCoy, Paul McGann, Christopher Eccleston and David Tennant all playing their respective Doctors. The first instalment, Past Lives, features Hound as The Monk.

That story is being released to coincide with the show's 60th anniversary, which on TV is being celebrated with three specials starring a returning Tennant as the Fourteenth Doctor.

In the specials, the Doctor will be seen reuniting with Catherine Tate's Donna Noble, before the fourteenth season sees Ncuti Gatwa's Fifteenth Doctor and Millie Gibson's Ruby Sunday take the reins of the TARDIS.

Doctor Who is available to stream on BBC iPlayer with episodes of the classic series also available on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial here.

