In the pictures, posted to Gill's Instagram story, Whittaker is seen wearing a T-shirt with a picture of Yaz on, while in another, Gill, wearing a t-shirt saying 'This is Love', is seen picking Whittaker up as the pair pose for the camera.

Fans of the Thirteenth Doctor and Yasmin Khan have been given a virtual treat, as actors Jodie Whittaker and Mandip Gill have been seen reuniting in some sweet images.

The duo, whose Doctor-companion duo were on-screen from 2018 to 2022, reunited this weekend at AwesomeCon in Washington DC, where they posed for photos with fans and took part in a panel.

The Thirteenth Doctor and Yaz bowed out of Doctor Who last year in The Power of the Doctor, which saw Yaz returning to Earth and joining a support group for the Doctor's former companions, while the Doctor regenerated into David Tennant's new Fourteenth Doctor.

Mandip Gill and Jodie Whittaker hugging on the set of Doctor Who. BBC/Twitter

Whittaker will next be seen in the second season of Time, the prison-based drama series from Jimmy McGovern, the first season of which starred Stephen Graham and Sean Bean.

The new season will see Whittaker star alongside The Last of Us's Bella Ramsey and The Long Song's Tamara Lawrance, with the first images having been released last week.

Whittaker will also be heard later this year narrating Tabby McTat, this year's animated Julia Donaldson adaptation for Christmas.

However, just because Whittaker and Gill are moving on does not mean they are done with Doctor Who forever.

Gill previously said that she and Whittaker would "always" be a part of the show, adding that "if they need another companion [in future], I will answer that call."

Meanwhile, Whittaker simply joked that she has already "handed in my CV to Russell", referring to returning showrunner Russell T Davies.

