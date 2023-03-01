The comedian has explained why Natasia, who has starred alongside him in Stath Lets Flats, This Time with Alan Partridge and Ellie & Natasia, couldn't appear in the sketch show special — and it's all down to a scheduling conflict.

Jamie Demetriou returns to our screens today in his brand new Netflix special A Whole Lifetime, bringing back the same silliness that we haven't seen since Stath Lets Flats came to an end in 2021 – however, fans will notice that his frequent collaborator and sister Natasia Demetriou is surprisingly missing from the film.

Speaking at a Q&A for A Whole Lifetime, Demetriou explained that his sister was unfortunately busy with FX's vampire mockumentary What We Do in the Shadows at the time of filming.

Natasia and Jamie Demetriou in Stath Lets Flats.

"I always approach Natasia Demetriou, but she was in Toronto [filming What We Do in the Shadows], so that was gutting," he said.

However, the BAFTA-winning comedian does reunite with many of his other Stath Lets Flats co-stars for the special, from Ellie White and Katy Wix to Kiell Smith-Bynoe.

"My gang, the Stath cast, it’s very, very addictive to work with people who are just brilliant at saying anything you put on paper," he continued.

"I'm so used to ensemble and being so reliant on that, happily reliant. So for it to be so much just my big, small-nosed head on camera the whole time was kind of daunting. So the days where I did get to have pals around were electric."

The 50-minute special takes viewers through the many stages of life through a mixture of comedy and song, from the awkward teenage years to the the "not-so-golden" years, as Netflix teases.

Speaking about the concept of the show, Demetriou said: "I think that, growing up when I did, the assumed route into comedy was you try out a few different characters and then hopefully, you use one of them for a sitcom – and I’ve done it the other way around," he said. "It was really nice to be able to do some different characters."

