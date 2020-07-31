As the BBC says, “Most of all she dreams of breeding Doberman Pinchers. But there are hurdles to overcome before that dream can become a reality. In the series we’ll see her go on a health kick, rent out her small back bedroom on Airbnb and attempt a series of short-lived jobs in the modern gig economy.”

Read on for everything you need to know about the six-part comedy series Mandy.

When is Mandy on TV?

The original 2019 pilot will air on Monday 3rd August at 10.30pm on BBC Two, before the new episodes start the following week.

More like this

Mandy series one will be arriving as a box set on Thursday 13th August on BBC iPlayer.

Mandy plot and cast

The series is based on based on Diane Morgan’s original Comedy Short from 2019, and back in February 2020 it was announced that the concept would be expanded out to a full comedy series.

In the pilot comedy sketch, Mandy can't afford the sofa she has her eye on - so she resorts to some rather underhand means of raising quick cash.

Diane Morgan (Motherland, Netflix's After Life) will play the title role of Mandy, a woman whose dream is to breed Doberman Pinchers.

Morgan's After Life co-star Michelle Greenidge is set to play Lola – Mandy’s friend and confidante in the local nail bar. Tom Basden (who plays Matt in After Life) will also guest-star.

The regular cast will also include Michael Spicer (of Twitter’s “The Room Next Door” fame), Alistair Green, Emily Dean, Masashi Fujimoto, Akemnji Ndifornyen, Mark Silcox, Jackie Clune, broadcaster Iain Lee, and Tony Way.

Guest-stars already announced include Maxine Peake (Shameless, Silk), David Bradley (Argus Filch from Harry Potter), Natalie Cassidy (Sonia in EastEnders), and stand-up comedian Sean Lock.

Mandy trailer

There's no trailer yet, but we'll keep this page updated.

Mandy will start on BBC Two in August 2020. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV guide.