The series will follow titular character DCI Ellis, who is sent into various police stations to help solve their failing investigations.

It'll be no easy feat for the seasoned copper, as she'll have to win over new teams and local detectives who don't appreciate her involvement.

It's just been announced that Sharon D Clarke, best known for her roles as Lola Griffin in Holby City and as Grace O'Brien in Doctor Who season 11, will lead the cast as DCI Ellis.

She will be joined by Andrew Gower (Outlander) as her right-hand man DS Harper.

The series also boasts further behind-the-scenes talent, with it being written by Paul Logue (known for his work on Shetland and Vera) and Sian Ejiwunmi-Le Berre, who most recently adapted Agatha Christie's Murder Is Easy for the BBC.

With that, here's everything we know so far about Ellis.

Detective drama fans are in luck, as it looks as though this series is getting quite the fast turnaround - with Ellis expected to be released on Channel 5 and Acorn TV later this year (via Deadline).

Filming for the series is set to commence in Northern Ireland this spring, and Ellis will comprise of three episodes, each with a run time of two hours.

On the announcement of the new series, Catherine Mackin, managing director of Acorn Media Enterprises (Acorn TV), said: "Acorn TV is known for compelling, intriguing and invigorating detective dramas, and Ellis delivers on every note.

"We are elated to have found our ideal DCI in the incomparable Sharon D Clarke, and we are excited to work with both Channel 5 and Company Pictures again."

Ellis cast

Andrew Gower. Karwai Tang/WireImage

Sharon D Clarke has been confirmed to lead the cast of this new series, with the actress known to many for her longstanding role in Holby City, but also more recently for BBC One's Showtrial.

Clarke has also had roles in Doctor Who, Informer and Red, White & Royal Blue.

Joining Clarke is Andrew Gower as her professional partner DS Harper, with Gower being known for his roles in Outlander, Carnival Row and Miss Scarlet and the Duke.

So far, those are the only cast announcements for the Channel 5 series, but seeing as the show is set to be made up of two-hour long episodes, we're sure there will be plenty of guest stars to get acquainted with over the three episodes.

The cast list for Ellis so far is as follows:

Sharon D Clarke as DCI Ellis

Andrew Gower as DS Harper

What will Ellis be about?

Something tells us that with the writing talents of this series hailing from the likes of Shetland and Murder Is Easy, this is a series that'll keep viewers on their toes.

According to the official synopsis, the show will follow DCI Ellis, "A tenacious cop who is parachuted into failing investigations.

"Each two-hour episode sees Ellis – accompanied by her right-hand man DS Harper – arrive at a different police station, where she will have to win over the local detectives and immerse herself in the cases she has come to solve.

"As a Black female cop, Ellis is used to being dismissed and overlooked, but she is a first-class murder detective, with a determination for justice and a deep well of compassion for those who need it."

Is there a trailer for Ellis?

Not yet! As the series is about to go into production, we can likely expect a sneak peek, first look images and trailer to be unveiled closer to the release date later this year.

Ellis will be coming to Channel 5 later this year.

