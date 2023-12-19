Murder Is Easy release date

The new drama stars David Jonsson as Luke Fitzwilliam, a man who is travelling on a train to London and meets Miss Pinkerton (Penelope Wilton).

On their journey into the city, she notifies him of some mysterious deaths in her sleepy English village of Wychwood under Ashe.

Then, when she's later found dead on her way to Scotland Yard, Fitzwilliam takes it upon himself to travel to said village to see what's going on for himself.

Along the way, he's met with suspicion and intrigue, but wants to get to the bottom of the mystery before the killer has the chance to strike again. But will he be able to figure out who's responsible in time?

Alongside Jonsson is a cast jam-packed with well-known talent, including Morfydd Clark (Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power), Tom Riley (The Nevers) and more. Keen to learn more about the new Agatha Christie adaptation? Read on to find out.

The two-part series will premiere on BBC One and iPlayer on Wednesday 27th December at 9pm.

But for the keenest of Christie fans, both episodes will be available to watch on BBC iPlayer from 6am that day.

For those wanting to watch it across the two evenings, the final second episode will then air the following night, Thursday 28th December, at 9pm.

Murder Is Easy cast

Morfydd Clark as Bridget. BBC/Mammoth Screen/Mark Mainz

The cast of the new adaptation is led by Rye Lane and Industry star David Jonsson as Luke Fitzwilliam, who is keen to investigate the string of mysterious deaths happening in Wychwood under Ashe.

Jonsson is joined by Morfydd Clark as Bridget, Penelope Wilton (Downton Abbey) as Miss Pinkerton, Mark Bonnar (Guilt) as Reverend Humbleby and Douglas Henshall (Shetland) as Major Horton, plus more.

Of course, as with any Christie tale, there's a batch of characters who we'll come to learn about over the episodes, and who may well be suspects in this twisty murder case.

The full cast for Murder Is Easy is as follows.

David Jonsson as Fitzwilliam

Morfydd Clark as Bridget

Penelope Wilton as Miss Pinkerton

Sinead Matthews as Miss Waynflete

Tom Riley as Lord Whitfield

Douglas Henshall as Major Horton

Mathew Baynton as Dr Thomas

Mark Bonnar as Reverend Humbleby

Nimra Bucha as Mrs Humbleby

Tamzin Outhwaite as Mrs Pierce

Jon Pointing as Rivers

Phoebe Licorish as Rose

What is Murder Is Easy about?

Penelope Wilton as Miss Pinkerton and David Jonsson as Luke Fitzwilliam. BBC/Mammoth Screen/Anne Binckebanck

Based on the novel of the same name by Agatha Christie, this new series has been adapted for the small screen by Siân Ejiwunmi-Le Berre and is directed by Meenu Gaur (Zinda Bhaag, World on Fire).

The synopsis reads: "England, 1954. On a train to London, Fitzwilliam meets Miss Pinkerton, who tells him that a killer is on the loose in the sleepy English village of Wychwood under Ashe.

"The villagers believe the deaths are mere accidents, but Miss Pinkerton knows otherwise – and when she's later found dead on her way to Scotland Yard, Fitzwilliam feels he must find the killer before they can strike again.

"Because, for a certain kind of person, murder is easy…"

Is there a trailer for Murder Is Easy?

There is! And from the looks of it, it's going to be one intriguing case, as we see Fitzwilliam embark on a journey of his own to uncover the village murderer, being met by some less than helpful people along the way.

Watch the trailer for yourself below.

Agatha Christie's Murder Is Easy airs on BBC One and iPlayer on Wednesday 27th December at 9pm. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

