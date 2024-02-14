Too Good to Be True cast: Who stars in the Channel 5 drama?
Where have you seen the actors before?
New Channel 5 drama Too Good to Be True stars former EastEnders actor Kara Tointon as a woman who is severely down on her luck when a mysterious man appears, seemingly from out of the blue, and answers her prayers.
But is it too good to be true?
A number of recognisable faces appear alongside Tointon, including Downton Abbey's Allen Leech.
Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of Too Good to be True.
Too Good to be True cast
- Kara Tointon as Rachel
- Allen Leech as Elliot
- Charlie Hodson-Prior as Liam
- Sara Powell as Simone
- Taj Atwal as Jasmine
- John Thomson as Geoff
- Oliver Devoti as Keiron
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Kara Tointon plays Rachel
Who is Rachel? A single mum who is doing her best to make ends meet, but the bills are piling up. Rachel recently got out of a toxic relationship and is trying to rebuild her life. When a promising work opportunity arises, things are finally looking up – but is there a catch?
More like this
Where have I seen Kara Tointon before? She's best known for playing Dawn in EastEnders, and also appeared in ITV period drama Mr Selfridge. Tointon also won Strictly Come Dancing in 2010.
Allen Leech plays Elliot
Who is Elliot? A wealthy businessman who hires Rachel to clean his house. Elliot is highly mysterious and clearly hiding something – but what?
Where have I seen Allen Leech before? Most people will know him as Tom from Downton Abbey.
Charlie Hodson-Prior plays Liam
Who is Liam? Rachel's son. Liam is super smart and he has a curious mind. He also has a strong bond with his mum.
Where have I seen Charlie Hodson-Prior before? He played Bruce Bogtrotter in Matilda the Musical.
Sara Powell plays Simone
Who is Simone? She works for Elliot. Simone is efficient and to the point, rarely smiling.
Where have I seen Sara Powell before? She's appeared in BBC police procedural HolbyBlue and Jo Brand's comedy Damned. You might also recognise Powell from Silent Witness, ITV true crime drama Little Boy Blue and Doctors.
Taj Atwal plays Jasmine
Who is Jasmine? Rachel's friend from work. Jasmine is confident and always has a hot date lined up.
Where have I seen Taj Atwal before? You might have watched her in Line of Duty, Channel 4 comedy Hullraisers, season 4 of BBC drama The Syndicate and Ruth Jones's Stella.
John Thomson plays Geoff
Who is Geoff? He owns the cleaning company that Rachel works for.
Where have I seen John Thomson before? Comedian John Thomson is best known for Cold Feet, Coronation Street, The Fast Show and Playing the Field. He also guest starred in the most recent season of Silent Witness.
Additional cast includes:
- Oliver Devoti (Silent Witness) as Keiron - Rachel's ex-partner. He has a gambling habit.
What to watch on TV this week: 12th - 18th February
Too Good to Be True airs on Channel 5 on Wednesday 14th February at 9pm. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.
Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.