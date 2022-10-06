Most will be familiar with the plot: Matilda Wormwood (Alisha Weir) is the genius child of two uninterested parents (Stephen Graham and Andrea Riseborough) who finds herself sent to a school run by the malevolent former Olympian headmistress Agatha Trunchbull (Emma Thompson).

While the Danny DeVito film Matilda is a modern classic, you’d hope this outing based on the musical adaption would be far removed enough in style to avoid any direct companions. Sadly, Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical does not succeed at being satisfyingly distinct – instead, it's a somewhat grating version of the beloved tale, despite the long-running success of the stage musical it's based on.

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

But this cinematic outing feels very much like a cartoonish and simplistic take on Matilda finding acceptance and love for her smarts (and handy telekinesis) with the help of her devoted schoolteacher Miss Honey, portrayed here by a luminous Lashana Lynch. Sadly, the film is lacking the moving nuance and touching sweetness of the Mara Wilson iteration.

The ordinarily excellent Graham and Riseborough are underserved in roles written with no nuance (unlike in DeVito's film), Thompson likewise hams up the Trunchbull role and again it's impossible to positively compare her turn to the naturalism of Pam Ferris’ brutal iteration which felt so outlandish but so real at the same time. (Additionally, there's still a discourse to be had about actors wearing prosthetics to take on the role of larger characters - often when they are portrayed as "monstrous" or villainous.)

More like this

Stephen Graham as Mr. Wormwood in Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical Netflix

Meanwhile, the songs themselves from comedian/composer Tim Minchin are of middling success. Some of the more children-heavy numbers are rousing enough to make an impression, but sadly the ballads – often delivered by Lynch's Miss Honey – struggle to hit the right emotional notes. The musical set pieces work best in the school location and when the film ventures into a more exciting visual flare.

Generally, the production design can feel a tad amateurish despite the calibre of talent involved and the whole affair comes across as incredibly sterile, even if it visually feels closer to the work of classic Roald Dahl illustrator Quentin Blake than the previous screen version.

Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical. (L to R) Meesha Garbett as Hortensia, Charlie Hodson-Prior as Bruce Bogtrotter in Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical. Dan Smith/Netflix

A chord of success, however, comes from how well the film conveys the unlimited and colourful imagination of its heroine, often through the medium of storytelling with mobile librarian Mrs Phelps (a charming Sindhu Vee), a strand also has the most success when trying to make the humour land for the whole family.

Otherwise, Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical will offer some charm and chuckles for young children but the music and writing fail to deliver for a wider audience, inevitably inviting disappointing comparisons with the cunningly rendered adaptation from DeVito.

Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical is released in UK cinemas on 25th November 2022, while it will be released on Netflix outside of the UK on 5th December 2022.

Check out more of our Film and Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.