Season 2 of Carnival Row is officially over and, with it, the Prime Video fantasy series has ended once and for all.

The rich story, led by Orlando Bloom as Rycroft 'Philo' Philostrate and Cara Delevingne as Vignette, followed the citizens of the Burgue and, in particular, those on the Row after a war was begun in season 1.

Bloom recently told RadioTimes.com of the series: "I think what sets it apart is it was a bold and courageous idea and it wasn't even necessarily intentional to begin with... the social justice aspect of it.

"To kind of address the way life and art mirror one another. It takes a hard look at some really challenging topics and through the lens of a fantasy drama, it kind of plays that out, which I think is certainly an altruistic and wonderful idea."

The ending of season 1 saw Bloom open up about being half fae and joining the citizens of Carnival Row.

But an action-packed season 2 saw everything change for our heroes. Here's everything you need to know about the ending to Carnival Row season 2.

Carnival Row season 2 ending explained

The final episode of Carnival Row season 2 picked up as chaos threatened the Row, with Constable Thatch (Ryan Hayes) and his hateful crew shouting for it to be burnt. Philo apologises for putting Tourmaline (Karla Crome) in danger after asking her to lure in the Sparas, and she attempts to tell Darius (Ariyon Bakare) to leave – but he doesn't listen.

Meanwhile, Agreus (David Gyasi) has been tied up after being captured by the New Dawn. Leonora (Joanne Whalley) explains her plan to the New Dawn, which now includes Vignette and Kaine (Jay Ali). She wants them to ambush the humans in the Row and reveals that the Sparas won't be fighting with them. Vignette instead suggests Oberon Square and points out that she can lead them into a trap.

Elsewhere, Philo is knocked out and strung up to hang, having a vision of Vignette and making it clearer than ever that he still loves her. Thankfully, before he dies, the police arrive and he's let down.

Cara Delevigne and Orlando Bloom in Carnival Row (Amazon)

While Imogen (Tamzin Merchant) is preparing her speech to parliament, she becomes suspicious of Major Vir (Andrew Buchan), the envoy in the room, telling Millworthy (Simon McBurney) that she thinks he's part of the New Dawn. As we know from episode 9, Major Vir is actually the Sparas – so everyone is in serious danger.

Despite Dombey (Jamie Harris) attempting to talk him down, Thatch and co charge into the Row, beginning a massacre and cutting the wings off the fae. But Vignette and Kaine are waiting.

Who is the Sparas?

Orlando Bloom as Rycroft Philostrate and Cara Delevingne as Vignette Stonemoss in Carnival Row. Amazon Studios

Philo has realised who the Sparas is and charges to Parliament to warn everyone about Major Vir. He's assured that Parliament will be evacuated but Vir hears him and transforms, before flying off and making for Tourmaline. Vignette sees the Sparas and knows where it's headed, attempting to go after it – but Kaine tries to hold her back. He quickly realises Vignette is about to be shot and shields her, taking on the full brunt of the attack. Vignette kills his attacker before heading to help Tourmaline.

The Sparas arrives and Tourmaline and Vignette fight it, with Darius getting badly injured. Philo arrives and is nearly killed by the Sparas but successfully takes it down. It's too late for Darius though, who dies surrounded by Tourmaline, Vignette, and Philo.

Vignette tells Philo that she's always loved Tourmaline – and he tells her that he's always loved her.

Agreus tracks down Leonora and gives her up – but rather than be captured, she stabs herself in the neck, telling him that the seeds of revolution have been sown. Later on, Philo is assessing the destruction of the Row when he's shot by Thatch, with Dombey stepping in to shoot Thatch.

What happened to Philo?

Orlando Bloom as Rycroft Philostrate in Carnival Row season 2. Amazon

With Philo's fate uncertain comes a time jump, and "many moons later" we see Millworthy and his kobolds telling the story.

Philo, who clearly survived the shooting, is giving a speech to parliament and it appears he's going to become the first half-fae chancellor. But, in a bid to enact further change, he causes a stir by calling out the institutional hatred of the fae, and says the next chancellor should have horns or wings.

Meanwhile, Agreus, whose broken horn has been put back together, has begun his campaign with Imogen by his side. Vignette and Tourmaline are married in a beautiful ceremony and, back in the Row, Philo comes across Dombey, who has been made Inspector. He promises to be a "credit to the force".

In the final scene before the episode ends, Philo catches up with Millworthy, who reveals he loved Philo's mother. They discuss peace on the Row and Philo is convinced it won't last forever. Millworthy admits he thought Philo would have made a great Chancellor and, asked what going to happen next, Philo responds: "I suppose we'll have to find out."

