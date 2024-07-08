The exciting trailer has given fans a taste of all the storylines over the coming months before the show's time jump in September.

One storyline in particular surrounds a mysterious character called Blue, who the residents of Hollyoaks are keen to track down.

As the trailer begins, a voice can be heard saying: "Forensics found bullets covered in blue paint, the trade mark of a gangster named Blue."

While no one is too sure who the identity of Blue is, Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) is convinced Freddie Roscoe (Charlie Clapham) is the assailant, but he is adamant it isn't him.

You can watch the full trailer below:

Another storyline that will take centre stage this summer between Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson), Warren Fox and newcomer Rex, played by former EastEnders star Jonny Labey.

In upcoming scenes, Rex will be involved in some dodgy dealings with the pair, but he has a plan up his sleeve.

"You're going to help me destroy Warren Fox," Rex can be seen telling Ste in the trailer.

Jonny Labey as Rex and Kieron Richardson as Ste in Hollyoaks. Lime Pictures

Elsewhere, the truth may finally come out about JJ's abuse of his twin sister Frankie (Isabelle Smith). In the trailer, Frankie tells JJ (Ryan Mulvey): "If you don't stop, I'm gonna tell Darren", as JJ tries to hug her.

In the next clip, Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor Dawson) watches JJ sneakily walk away from somewhere and his face drops.

And one family is getting bigger! In the clip, Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) can be seen giving birth as she as Warren embark on family life together.

But will things remain as happy families for long?

