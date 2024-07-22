Fox's on-screen stepdaughter, Frankie (played by Isabelle Smith), has been abused by her twin brother JJ (Ryan Mulvey) since childhood.

As yet, Nancy and her husband, the pair's father Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor Dawson), are unaware of what has been going on.

Also in the dark is Frankie and JJ's mother, Suzanne Ashworth (Suzanne Hall), who made her return to the village alongside the twins and oldest daughter Hannah (Emma Rigby) in January this year.

Speaking exclusively at the RadioTimes.com Soap Awards 2024, sponsored by Inspired Villages, Fox was asked about the role she and her cast mates have played alongside co-stars Smith and Mulvey – and she was full of praise for the young actors.

"I always say, Hollyoaks is a lot like a big family, and the Osbornes are very protective. So both Isabelle and Ryan are just phenomenal young actors, and the effort and their work ethic, and the way they think about scenes beforehand is really inspiring to see in young actors," she explained.

"And it's my job as one of the older ones, and Ash who plays Darren, to support that and give them the best space for them to play."

Deputy headteacher Nancy has been instrumental in trying to help troubled Frankie, but she hasn't yet realised what's been going on in her own home.

Nancy herself was sexually assaulted in the past, by ex-husband Jake Dean (Kevin Sacre) and teen student Finn O'Connor (Keith Rice). Might Hollyoaks draw from her history and allow Nancy to be a central part of Frankie's support system when the truth finally comes out?

"Absolutely," said Fox. "Nancy's been really unlucky with some sexual assaults in her past, and has never got the justice that she wanted for it.

"So I think there will be an element where Nancy wants to do right by Frankie, and wants Frankie to get that justice and feel that what she's saying is being believed, and being taken seriously."

For support and advice on matters raised in this article, please visit www.rapecrisis.org.uk, call the 24/7 Rape and Sexual Abuse Support Line on 0808 500 2222 or chat to Rape Crisis online 247sexualabusesupport.org.uk.

