But, happily, Grace has made a triumphant comeback, and in an exclusive interview with RadioTimes.com, Wall spoke of how she felt about Grace's unlikely romance with Freddie.

"I know!" she giggled. "Can you imagine, when they told me? I laughed, I absolutely laughed, 'cause it's just so random.

"Obviously, we were together in real life a very, very long time ago, so it was like, 'Oh!'

More like this

"But it's actually been brilliant, because we know each other so well. We're really good friends, so we spend most of the time on set laughing. So it's been brilliant, it's been really nice."

Fans will recall that, in 2014, Freddie shot Grace's ganger father Fraser (Jesse Birdsall) to death - so the fact that, 10 years later, she has fallen for Freddie is a real shocker.

But then again, this is Grace we're talking about - the woman who has blackmailed a doctor into lying that Grace has a terminal illness, just to secure her freedom! Will she be caught out?

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

"I think, it's Grace; she manages to sidle her way out of anything, doesn't she, to be fair?" Wall pointed out.

"It's the most Grace story, the fact that she's managed to blackmail her way out of prison - I mean, who does that? That's ridiculous! But I don't think she's gonna be going back anytime soon."

The star credits the Hollyoaks fans for bringing about her return to the show, and explained just how thrilled she is to be back where she belongs.

"You can imagine what it was like - I was so gutted I was leaving, and so many of the fans and people just sent me the most lovely messages saying how sad they were.

"I was like, 'I'm sure it's down to a lot of people saying that.' I felt very, very loved.

"You know when you've spent so long being around so many people every single day, and then all of a sudden you wake up and you're like, 'Where did everyone go?!' It's horrible, so I was literally crying when they said, 'Do you wanna come back?' I was like, 'Yes, please!'"

Wall was speaking at the inaugural RadioTimes.com Soap Awards 2024 sponsored by Inspired Villages, and she told us that being there felt "amazing, because I'm back at Hollyoaks!".

"I haven't been to an event for ages, so I'm absolutely so excited."

We were certainly glad to hear that, and you can check out all our coverage from the night below.

Read more:

Advertisement

The RadioTimes.com Soap Awards 2024, sponsored by Inspired Villages, took place on 13th July. Find out more about the winners!

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.