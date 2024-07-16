And with Donny somehow involved in unravelling the identity of Blue, Virdi joined us at the RadioTimes.com Soap Awards 2024 sponsored by Inspired Villages to exclusively tease where her alter ego fits into the drama.

"I think initially there's excitement there of, 'Wow, what's going on here?' and trying to play a little bit of Miss Marple.

"But actually, it's more serious than that, and getting caught up in all of that stuff is quite scary - so I think she's jumped in with two feet into something she doesn't really know a lot about," warned the actress.

"I think she thinks it's all going to be okay and, 'We'll have to work it out,' but I don't think she realises how actually dangerous this could be. It's outside her comfort zone; she's a doctor, she doesn't do things like this!"

As for Misbah and Donny's future as a couple, does the star think Misbah is making a mistake rushing into another romance so soon?

"I think she went into a relationship with Zain quite quickly, and that sort of love was a different kind of love to what she sees with Donny.

"I hope not - to be honest, I don't even know myself what's gonna happen," she mused.

"He has got a chequered past, we know that; what's going to happen, I don't know, because she's had to overcome a lot of her inhibitions to be with someone like Donny, and it is quick, but fun!

"So maybe she's in that place where you're getting older, your kids are grown up - why not?"

Virdi went on to explain her hopes for Misbah for the coming months, and it looks like she's firmly behind this new pairing with Donny.

"I used to say I'd really want Misbah to fall in love and be all girly, and I think that's sort of happening now and she's kind of fallen for this chap.

"I'd really like them to see where this goes with [those] two, to explore that, to see how tight they can be as a couple. And then who knows what they're gonna have to deal with? That's probably storylines that the producers are maybe thinking up right now!"

It remains to be seen whether Misbah and Donny can become a solid, united couple - but they'll have to overcome potential peril first!

The RadioTimes.com Soap Awards 2024, sponsored by Inspired Villages, took place on 13th July. Find out more about the winners!

