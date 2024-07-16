Hollyoaks’ Kieron Richardson on the “dangerous” side of Rex

Speaking exclusively at the Soap Awards 2024 sponsored by Inspired Villages , Richardson was asked whether Ste will stick with husband James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) or find more excitement with fling Rex, who brings plenty of chaos to the village.

Hollyoaks star Kieron Richardson has offered up some intriguing new details about new character Rex (played by former EastEnders star Jonny Labey), who Ste recently became very intimately involved with!

“Without giving too much away, the Ste and James relationship – James is gonna have to find out at some point, because anyone that cheats in a soap, it never stays buried. It is gonna come out.”

While the actor couldn’t reveal too much on Ste’s future, he has hinted that there’s a lot at stake when it comes to Rex.

“So there will be scenes of volatility and upset and tears, but I also think it’s quite nice to see the dangerous side of Rex and not knowing [what he’s going to do].

“Ste’s quite susceptible at being manipulated and groomed in situations, and Rex is quite a powerful character. It’ll be quite nice to see the dynamic between [those] two and what could happen.”

Then there’s the prospect of Hollyoaks‘ September flash-forward, which sees the soap jump forward to a year later in the village. What can we expect of Ste?

“I’ve got long hair now, so that’s a clue as to something! Maybe I’m allowed to grow it because I don’t need to keep it the same anymore,” Richardson teased.

“He’s heavily involved, and I say the last line of the episode before the new stuff kicks in. That’s all I can say!”

So, it looks like Ste is set to be central to all the action! But as for that jaw-dropping twist which, at the start of the year, saw Ste accidentally kill teen Ella (Erin Palmer), the star did briefly wonder whether his character’s time was up!

“The first thing I asked when we got told about it last year, that there was gonna be this big crash stunt episode and it was all gonna be Ste’s fault, and I was like, ‘Am I going, then, am I going to prison?!’

“So, I did know from the very beginning that I would get away with it, but I didn’t realise the scenarios and situations that would happen to get him to this point.

“He’s like a cat with nine lives, he gets up to mischief and always gets away with it.”

