Cindy (Stephanie Waring) and her trusted pals Grace Black (Tamara Wall) and Zara Morgan (Kelly Condron) are ready to put their plan in motion with the help of Damon Kinsella (Jacob Roberts), but will it go smoothly?

After weeks of chaotic planning, the day of Cindy Cunningham's heist has finally arrived on Hollyoaks .

Elsewhere, a grieving Romeo Nightingale (Owen Warner) may jeopardise his relationship with Rayne Royce (Jemma Donovan) and Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) has doubts on her fake romance with the wealthy Lord Rafe Harcourt (Chris Gordon).

Read on for more Hollyoaks spoilers for episodes airing on Channel 4 between Monday, June 26th and Friday, June 30th.

1. Rayne is suspicious of Romeo

Rayne knows Romeo isn't telling the truth. Lime Pictures/Channel 4

A jealous Rayne senses Romeo is hiding something. Determined to find out what happened, Rayne manages to get kicked out of Peri Lomax's (Ruby O'Donnell) house, seeking a shoulder to cry on in roommate Nadira Valli (Aisling O'Shea).

Later on, the livid influencer intends to make Romeo pay for his mistake in the only way she knows: going live on social media. However, Peri pleads with her not to make their time grieving Juliet worse than it already is.

2. Sienna may have a rival in Lord Rafe's scam

Sienna and Ethan's plan may come to a halt. Lime Pictures/Channel 4

Sienna's scam to get a cut of Lord Rafe's inheritance continues, but her boyfriend Ethan Williams (Matthew Bailey) is growing jealous of the time she's spending with the earl.

She reassures Ethan, promising she'll tell Rafe they will have to wait until the wedding to have sex.

The couple is interrupted by Rafe's arrival, with Ethan immediately hiding in the bathroom. In the panicked moment, Sienna drops a news article about Rafe on the floor, leading to him quizzing her. She manages to get out of this tricky situation in one piece, and Rafe asks her out on a date while Ethan is listening on.

Trouble continues for Sienna when she has cold feet and pulls out of her plan. After receiving a gift from Rafe prior to their dinner, she changes her mind again, telling Ethan they must detach themselves emotionally in order for their scam to work.

In another episode, Sienna is left feeling deflated when Rafe tells her she should take some time to process her breakup with Ethan. It seems that Rafe may have someone else on his mind as she overhears him calling a mysterious person "darling" during a phone call.

She and Ethan have a new mission: find out who the caller is.

3. Mercedes asks Sharon for help

Hollyoaks' Mercedes and Felix. Lime Pictures

Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) enlists the help of Sharon Bailey (Jamelia) to bring the peace between their partners, Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood) and Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas).

But Mercedes's well-intentioned plan of going on a double date backfires when Warren announces he won't make up with Felix unless she's banned from the garage.

4. The big heist is on but Cindy has a secret

Hollyoaks' Cindy and Zara. Lime Pictures

The big heist is fast approaching, but Cindy, Zara and Grace still haven't secured a hearse as a getaway car.

On the day of the robbery, Cindy is in a good mood, but Grace insists to go over their plan and all possible holes to make sure they're prepared. When Damon and Zara are left alone, The Love Boat owner admits he's in too deep to back down now.

Focused on the heist, Cindy has decided to stop taking her medication for her bipolar disorder.

Tom (Ellis Hollins) is horrified to discover she has missed her six month doctor's appointment, asking Sharon for advice. The GP tells him Cindy should follow it up with her doctor, particularly if she's displaying concerning behaviour.

Nonetheless, Cindy insists she's never been happier and knows what she's doing.

5. Sam and Zoe have a heart-to-heart

Sam apologises to Zoe. Lime Pictures/Channel 4

Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson) is supporting her brother Sam Chen-Williams (Matthew McGivern) through his nasty breakup with Zoe Anderson (Garcia Brown). Sam has recently started harassing Zoe, pressuring her not to terminate her pregnancy.

While Sam's dad Dave (Dominic Power) believes taking him to a strip club may be the solution, Maxine and Scott Drinkwell (Ross Adams) try a different approach. Down at the park, they help him remember how much he loved training and get him to play football with Minnie (Eva Lorente) and Miley (Avy Berry).

Sam admits he's had a good day. Wanting to help him even more, Maxine asks Joel Dexter (Rory Douglas-Speed) to take him for a drink.

At the pub, the suspended police officer says he would never prevent Zoe from getting an abortion, but gets upset when Vicky Grant (Anya Lawrence) tells him Maxine and Zoe are discussing the doctor's appointment.

In an emotional scene, Sam finds Zoe sat by the river. He apologises for making things difficult for her and reminds her she's still allowed to grieve this loss even if terminating the pregnancy is what she wants.

6. Leela and Joel take the next step in their relationship

Leela and Joel talk about their romance. Lime Pictures/Channel 4

After asking Joel if he'd like to move back in with her family, Leela Lomax (Kirsty-Leigh Porter) musters up the courage to ask about the nature of their relationship.

Joel agrees to take things onto the next level and the two arrange to go on an official date, with Leela letting Donna-Marie Quinn (Lucy-Jo Hudson) know.

The former firefighter is devastated when Joel cancels. Venting to Maxine, Leela is reassured when her friend admits it was her fault as she asked Joel to help Sam. Wanting to see her beau, Leela goes down to the pub.

In other scenes, the budding couple seem to be going strong as Leela suggests they should train in preparation for reapplying for the fire service together. Joel is weary, but pushes it off.

7. Zara opens up to Damon

Zara and Damon talk about their kiss. Lime Pictures/Channel 4

Another maybe-couple is at a turning point.

Following their kiss, Zara confesses her feelings for Damon, telling him she wants to be more than friends. Will he agree?

8. Charlie and Ella get close

Ella is looking for her biological dad. Lime Pictures/Channel 4

Charlie Dean (Charlie Behan) is staying by his ex-girlfriend Ella Richardson's (Erin Palmer) side as she looks for her biological father. After a conversation with Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard), the teen believes that Warren may be her dad.

Wanting to cheer Ella up, Charlie shows up at her house with some flowers. Leah Barnes (Elá-May Melek Demircan) shows a picture of them together to Charlie's new flame Shing Lin Leong (Izzie Yip), who tries to reassure everyone that nothing is going on.

Hollyoaks is available to stream on All4 and airs every weeknight at 6:30pm on Channel 4 and 7pm on E4.

