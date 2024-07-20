But there could be a change, as in the trailer for this summer on Hollyoaks, Grace and Frankie share a sweet moment in which Grace tells her: "You remind me a bit of me - you're a tough little cookie."

In the scenes that follow, Frankie can be seen telling JJ, "If you don't stop, I'm going to tell Darren," and it has been confirmed that the truth will come out "relatively soon".

Isabelle Smith as Frankie and Ryan Mulvey as JJ in Hollyoaks. Lime Pictures

Speaking exclusively at the RadioTimes.com Soap Awards 2024 sponsored by Inspired Villages, Wall said Grace's scenes with Frankie will show viewers a much "softer side" to the villain, something that is rarely seen in the soap.

She said: "I love when you see [Grace's] softer side, and you know that underneath all of that bravado she's got a heart, and so it's really nice when they write scenes like that, where I think she'll want to take care of her."

When asked if Frankie could have a confidante beyond the Osbornes, Wall added: "I think it would be nice that it is Grace because everyone always thinks of her as being a bit careless and unempathetic.

"But this kind of shows people that she is a mother at the end of the day, and I think a lot of people forget that because you haven't seen her with kids for so long."

