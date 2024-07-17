Now in prison, Carter is no longer wreaking havoc across the Hollyoaks village, but Ames has revealed he is open to the idea of returning to the character if the details were right to do so.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, Ames explained that it would be "interesting" to return to Carter after his time in prison.

He explained: "I think it would be interesting to return to the character having spent a lot of time alone to think about all of his choices.

"I would return if the story was right, if the script was right, if the situation was right."

Ames noted that it should be shown that "people can reform" and "change", and how hard it can be "to work through that".

"It would be something interesting to explore," he added.

Ames previously told RadioTimes.com in a separate interview that it would be "fascinating" to show Carter "coming out of the other side".

"He is an interesting, layered character," he said.

"There is more to learn about him, and to teach others through portraying him and how detrimental it can be mentally and physically to withhold your true self. It can have a horrendous effect on you."

