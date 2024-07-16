He may have been nominated for Best Comedy Performance at the RadioTimes.com Soap Awards 2024, sponsored by Inspired Villages, but over recent weeks, Jonny Freeman, who plays Reiss Colwell in EastEnders, has been showing a darker side to his bumbling character of late.

Viewers know he's been using his ex wife's (who's also comatose) money to pay for IVF with Sonia (Natalie Cassidy) – twisted on paper, but in reality, the situation is much more complex than on first glance.

Sonia accepted his decision to use this money, despite Bianca (Patsy Palmer) finding out the horrifying truth and trying to show Sonia how wrong it was.

But with money worries continuing for Reiss, he will undoubtedly turn darker to help collate the funds he so desperately needs – even keeping it from Sonia.

A worried Reiss and Sonia stand side by side in EastEnders
Reiss and Sonia in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Despite his questionable behaviour, Freeman doesn't think he's character is "dark", it's just that he's making some bad decisions.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, Freeman said: "There's a sense of it being darker, but what we all try and do on all the soaps is try and reflect real life. People behave differently under different circumstances.

"Rather than the darker side of Reiss, it's the same character but obviously the circumstances have changed and he's perhaps making mistakes to get out of them.

"Like anyone under huge pressure, one mistake is made and it can start to unravel, so I think that's what we're seeing with Reiss. Rather than a darker side, I think the essence of the character is the same but the circumstances are getting a bit more complicated."

Discussing the accounting element in particular, Freeman said Reiss is ultimately trying to do the right thing – and keep a hold of Sonia.

"He's trying to make the right choice, and he's made mistakes in the past, not least with Sonia – I think he's desperately worried about losing her.

"I suspect he thinks it's all going to come good and he's going to make everything right, but whether that comes to pass, we'll have to wait and see."

