As Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood) discovered that his bride Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) has been cheating on him, the video footage he watched failed to show that his best man Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) is the culprit in question!

Felix feigned calmness as he invited the pair to get into his car, driving erratically as he demanded the truth from Mercy.

Meanwhile, teens Leah Barnes (Ela-May Demircan) and Ella Richardson (Erin Palmer) had a row, and both stormed off alone as they drank themselves into oblivion.

Leah's father Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) calmed the nerves of another bride, Sienna Blake (Anna Passey), only for her to hear a message from husband-to-be Rafe Harcourt (Chris Gordon) that threw the whole wedding into doubt.

In the midst of this, Ste left after receiving a worrying call from a drunk Leah.

Rafe wanted to come clean to Sienna that he and his wife, Dilly (Emma Johnsey-Smith) - who had been posing as his sister - had been playing the long game to ruin her life.

When Rafe told Dilly he was now in love with Sienna, Dilly knocked him out and chained him to a radiator in the cellar!

Felix's decision to drive while angry led to a car pile up. Lime Pictures

Dilly lied to Sienna that Rafe was jilting her, but when Dilly checked on Rafe, she was stunned to discover that the terminally ill man had died where she left him!

As Sienna remains unaware that Dilly shares a cryptic connection with her late father Patrick Blake (Jeremy Sheffield), there's still plenty more to come from these characters.

Meanwhile, Felix's rage increased as it distracted him from the road, causing a shocking pile-up as multiple cars crashed. Two unknown characters were trapped in another car, with one of them appearing dead.

Theresa McQueen returned amid the chaos. Lime Pictures

Out of another vehicle stepped a panicked Theresa McQueen (Jorgie Porter), while firefighter Joel Dexter (Rory Douglas-Speed) rescued his ex, Cleo McQueen (Nadine Mulkerrin), who shocked him by revealing she was back for him.

Completing the family trio was much-missed matriarch Myra McQueen (Nicole Barber-Lane), who hid a stash of money in her bag.

Warren, Mercedes and Felix were trapped in the car, but Mercy let slip that she was still pregnant, as Warren's betrayal was revealed to Felix.

Once out of the car, Mercedes let out an agonising cry and lost consciousness. She was eventually revived and declared her love to Warren - but there was heartbreaking news amid his relief.

Mercy survived the harrowing crash scenes. Lime Pictures

Warren's daughter Ella had been pronounced dead at the scene, while Joel was struck by another vehicle in a gasp-worthy moment, just as he contemplated Cleo's admission.

Ste appeared to have avoided the chaos on the roads as he made it to the hospital with Leah. But in a tense twist, he later spotted a red boot stuck between the wheel of his car - and while he has yet to make the connection, viewers know that Ste is responsible for Ella's death.

Will he confess? And will Joel survive?

