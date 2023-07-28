As Felix has been spinning a web of lies to keep his punch-throwing activity a secret from his partner Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe), Blackwood explained there are some tough aspects of this story that are yet to come to light.

Mercedes fears Felix is hiding something from her. Lime Pictures/Channel 4

"We are more open now to the fact men suffer with mental health just as much as women and [to] having men speak about their emotions, but there was a time where this wasn't happening. Felix comes from that generation," the actor told Digital Spy at an Inside Soap Awards photoshoot.

"Without telling you too much, it comes out in a different way and he is dealing with a mental illness," he then said about what's next.

"You are going to get to see a real dark side, but not dark stereotypically. It is more to do with when a man breaks down and how he feels he needs to deal with it and punish himself.

"It gets pretty dark. I am most proud of some of the scenes you are yet to see."

