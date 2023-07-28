Hollyoaks' Richard Blackwood teases 'dark' side of Felix will come out
"I am most proud of some of the scenes you are yet to see."
Soap star Richard Blackwood has weighed in on Felix Westwood's new, tormented Hollyoaks storyline, teasing there's more to come.
Fans of the Channel 4 series know that Felix has been hiding that he's competing in the world of underground boxing — as his nasty face injuries show. Unable to cope with his emotions in a healthier way, he's resorted to the fight club in the wake of his son DeMarcus's (Tomi Ade) plans to leave the village behind.
As Felix has been spinning a web of lies to keep his punch-throwing activity a secret from his partner Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe), Blackwood explained there are some tough aspects of this story that are yet to come to light.
"We are more open now to the fact men suffer with mental health just as much as women and [to] having men speak about their emotions, but there was a time where this wasn't happening. Felix comes from that generation," the actor told Digital Spy at an Inside Soap Awards photoshoot.
"Without telling you too much, it comes out in a different way and he is dealing with a mental illness," he then said about what's next.
"You are going to get to see a real dark side, but not dark stereotypically. It is more to do with when a man breaks down and how he feels he needs to deal with it and punish himself.
"It gets pretty dark. I am most proud of some of the scenes you are yet to see."
