Meanwhile, Donna-Marie Quinn (Lucy-Jo Hudson) is having a hard time following her relapse. Desperate to get some drugs, she threatens to reveal Joel Dexter's (Rory Douglas-Speed) secret.

Elsewhere, the feud between the McQueens and James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) is still on, with Goldie (Chelsee Healey) and the rest of the family mourning Bronzer.

Read on for more Hollyoaks spoilers for episodes airing between Monday, 31st July and Friday, 4th August.

1. Donna-Marie relapses

Will an intervention help Donna-Marie? Channel 4/Lime Pictures

Donna-Marie wakes up in a fog after having resorted to drugs. Leela Lomax (Kirsty-Leigh Porter) vows to help her friend in Juliet's (Niamh Blackshaw) memory, but Joel is skeptical, as he knows first-hand how addiction works.

After learning Joel is hiding something from Leela, Donna-Marie thinks this could help her get drugs, but he insists he can't be blackmailed. She begs him to find her some drugs in exchange for keeping his secret.

2. Joel gives Leela an ultimatum as the Lomax house burns

Sharon is the only one who knows Joel's secret. Channel 4/Lime Pictures

Joel spots a fire at the Lomax house, calling for help and saving Donna-Marie. She's hospitalised for smoke inhalation, leaving Romeo heartbroken and James indifferent.

Joel gives Leela an ultimatum: it's him or Donna-Marie. Leela's decision comes back to haunt her when her friend vanishes, leaving her loved ones worried for her safety.

3. Maxine is insecure over her appearance

Maxine goes to a doctor's appointment for her scar. Channel 4/Lime Pictures

Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson) is struggling to come to terms with her appearance after Eric Foster (Angus Castle-Doughty) scarred her during a prison visit.

Beau Ramsey (Jon-Paul Bell) attempts to reassure Maxine after a comment from Lucas Hay (Oscar Curtis) upsets her.

However, she keeps struggling, shutting her sister Lizzie (Lily Best) out and later getting a cosmetic surgery appointment to minimise the appearance of her scar.

Emboldened after seeing a doctor, the paralegal asks Beau on a date. He opens up to Scott Drinkwell (Ross Adams), who gives him a pep talk, encouraging him to tell Maxine how he really feels.

4. Prince can't remember what happened with Rayne

Prince maintains his innocence. Channel 4/Lime Pictures

Prince is devastated after being accused by Rayne.

Romeo meets with him, telling he found Rayne self-harming like Lily, Prince's wife who died of sepsis in 2019.

A hurt Prince pleads his innocence, but still can't remember what truly happened that night. Kicked out of the house, he collects his belongings and leaves.

Despite backing Rayne, Nadira Valli (Ashling O'Shea) starts questioning Romeo about Prince. Is she having doubts about the influencer's account?

5. Hunter gets close to Freya

Hunter's family warns him against getting too involved with Freya. Channel 4/Lime Pictures

Hunter McQueen (Theo Graham) is getting close to Freya Calder (Ellie Henry), agreeing to make a portrait of her mother Lexi (Natalie Anderson), who was killed by Silas Blissett (Jeff Rawle) in a showdown with his family.

John Paul McQueen (James Sutton) and Sally St Claire (Annie Wallace) are worried over Hunter's involvement with Freya, who's still grieving the loss of her mum.

Hunter asks DS Zoe Anderson (Garcia Brown) for help with his drawing, asking her to share stories on her late colleague Lexi.

6. Sharon makes Warren a bold proposition

Sharon opens up about her romance with Warren with Felix and Pearl. Channel 4/Lime Pictures

Sharon Bailey (Jamelia) has a heart-to-heart with Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood) and her mum Pearl (Dawn Hope) about Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas). Pearl backs her up, saying she needs some fun away from the drama.

The GP makes Warren a bold proposition and the two find their chemistry, with Felix pleased for his mate.

7. Felix is hiding something from Mercedes

Mercedes is guaranteed to be furious when she finds out. Channel 4/Lime Pictures

Felix is battling his own demons, with Warren worried he's hiding things from his girlfriend Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe).

He makes excuses on date night after he has a fight, with Sharon also bailing on Warren to treat a beaten-up Felix. The doctor threatens to tell Warren if Felix doesn't get honest with him first.

Hollyoaks is available to stream on All4 and airs every weeknight at 6:30pm on Channel 4 and 7pm on E4.

