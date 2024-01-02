While you digest the new trailer, RadioTimes.com leads you through 10 sensational spoilers in store.

10 spoilers for Hollyoaks in 2024

Mercedes in car crash horror

Mercedes in Hollyoaks.

Minxy Mercedes has been playing with fire for months, and her dangerous love triangle comes to an explosive head as fiancée Felix discovers she’s been having an affair – but he doesn’t know who with!

As he drives his bride-to-be to their wedding, the oblivious groom has no idea she’s been cheating on him with best mate, and best man, Warren.

Confronting Mercy over her infidelity makes fuming Felix lose control of the car, setting off a devastating chain of events as the vehicle crashes and causes a pile-up involving several other villagers… If the trio survive the smash, will Felix discover Foxy is the fella his future wife has been snuggling up to?

Ste’s deadly nightmare

Hollyoaks's Ste.

The car crash also has huge repercussions for Ste, who is caught up in the collision while racing to get daughter Leah to hospital.

The teen collapses after binge drinking at an outdoor rave with her pals, and her life is on the line as Ste puts his foot down when he realises she’s in urgent need of medical attention.

In the aftermath of the crash, Ste is seen leaning over a lifeless body and sobbing his heart out – will Leah die, thanks to her dad’s dodgy driving?

Sienna’s wedding drama

Sienna talking to Ste in Hollyoaks.

Sienna prepares to tie the knot with the man of her dreams, unaware rich Rafe is already married to Dilly and the pair are posing as siblings while plotting to humiliate her at the altar and destroy her life!

However, Rafe has developed proper feels for Sienna, and tells Dilly their con is off – he’s getting hitched to Ms Blake for real.

This goes down like a lead balloon with jealous Dilly, who is determined to fight for her man whatever it takes, and continue with her vendetta against unsuspecting Sienna. Could there be bloodshed on the wedding day?

Patrick Blake back from the dead

Patrick Blake in Hollyoaks.

Fans still don’t know the real reason Dilly is so obsessed with taking down Sienna, but there’s an intriguing tease the pair share a connection through one of Hollyoaks's most iconic villains from the past.

Dilly has a locket containing a picture of Patrick Blake, Sienna’s father - but why? The soap has confirmed Patrick will be making an appearance in 2024; could there be flashbacks in the works explaining the link between him and Dilly? Is Patrick coming back as a ghost? Or is the horrid headmaster actually still alive in a crazy twist?

Liberty returns to danger

Liberty in Hollyoaks.

Dilly’s wicked revenge also involves the return of Sienna’s sister Liberty, who arrives slap bang in the middle of the Harcourts’ twisted scheme to annihilate her sibling.

Songbird Lib left while actress Jessamy Stoddart became a mum off-screen, and her January comeback plunges her straight into a dangerous situation when she comes to Rafe’s mansion looking for Sienna, only for a determined-looking Dilly to sneak up behind her…

Will Liberty expose Dilly’s true agenda, or does the barmy blonde have sinister plans for her, too?

Theresa returns to heartbreak

Theresa in Hollyoaks.

The crash stunt also sees the return of Theresa McQueen, back after a year away to accommodate actress Jorgie Porter’s maternity leave.

T emerges from the wreckage of a mangled motor, battered, bruised and covered in blood, and attracts the attention of fire fighters Leela and Joel.

The threesome stare in horror at the car as frantic Theresa panics that whoever is inside is dead… Who is trapped, and what brings them and Theresa back to the village? Could it be connected to the mysterious stranger also seen at the pile-up site?

Rayne’s killer finally revealed

Hollyoaks's Peri.

Evil influencer Rayne Royce was murdered back in September, and fans are finally set to discover who was responsible!

Prince is currently behind bars for the killing, but that turned out to be a huge red herring, and the suspects gather together (including a returning Lacey, Rayne’s BFF who fled the village shortly after the fatal incident) when new evidence comes to light that reveals the shocking truth.

Who really murdered Rayne? Was it a tragic accident or a calculated crime? Why has the killer stayed silent for so long? What will the fallout be? And can Prince prove his innocence or will the real culprit let him rot in jail?

Nancy comes home to worrying news

Hollyoaks's Nancy.

Darren has been struggling without Nancy by his side, so he’s thrilled when his wife returns having spent much of the last year in the States getting life-saving medical treatment for their young daughter, Morgan.

In the real world, actress Jessica Fox has been on maternity leave, but she’s back on screen in January and straight into drama for her fractured family.

Charlie is missing following the horrific car crash; what has happened to the tormented teenager? And will Nancy learn the true extent of the multiple mental health crises and serious debt Darren has been struggling with in her absence?

Lucas is Carter’s next victim

Carter in Hollyoaks.

Carter’s promise to secret lover John Paul that he’d stop practising gay conversion therapy is clearly a lie, as the toxic teacher targets Lucas as his next victim in 2024.

Ste’s son is questioning his sexuality, and struggles with his feelings as he realises he wants more than friendship from best pal Dillon.

Carter clocks the situation and offers to ‘help’ confused Lucas, who is drawn into the shocking world of conversion therapy. Can anyone save the vulnerable schoolboy?

Ashworths assemble!

The Ashworth clan are set to return in 2024, more than a decade since they left the village, which means some awkward reunions ahead for Darren.

He was briefly married to eating disorder survivor Hannah, and had a fling with her cougar mum Suzanne, resulting in her getting pregnant with twins!

All four Ashworths are on the way back for a top secret storyline, so what kind of relationship will grown-up twin siblings Frankie and JJ, now in their teens, have with estranged dad Darren? On that topic, how will Nancy feel about two of her husband’s exes, and his long-lost kids, showing up?

