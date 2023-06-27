The character played by Niamh Blackshaw died months after being diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma. Juliet's partner Peri Lomax (Ruby O'Donnell) and her family have been trying to plan the funeral according to her wishes, but her brother James (Gregory Finnegan) insists on a traditional service.

Hollyoaks is getting ready to give Juliet Nightingale a proper sendoff in upcoming scenes.

Meanwhile, Rayne Royce's (Jemma Donovan) jealousy over Romeo (Owen Warner) and Peri getting closer takes a toll on her.

Read on for more Hollyoaks spoilers for episodes airing between Monday, July 3rd and Friday, July 7th.

1. Lacey warns Rayne

Rayne's posting is getting out of control. Lime Pictures/Channel 4

Rayne is still reeling from seeing Romeo and Peri together bonding over the loss of Juliet.

When she finds them asleep on the sofa after a night of making funeral arrangements, she's less than impressed and makes sure everyone is well aware.

Her best friend Lacey Lloyd (Annabelle Davis) warns her that her continuous social media posts about Juliet containing pictures of herself may come across as tasteless. The influencer admits that she's been struggling seeing Peri devastated about losing the love of her life as it's triggering memories of Brent, her ex-boyfriend who took his own life.

2. Romeo misses Juliet's funeral

Rayne and Romeo are late at his sister's funeral. Lime Pictures/Channel 4

Romeo goes to see his dad James, who informs him of his ideas for Juliet's funeral.

While Romeo and Peri want to respect Juliet's plan, James opts for a more traditional ceremony - with everyone wearing black.

Peri is upset at James ignoring his sister's wishes. Seeing the lawyer determined to have his way, the nurse makes the decision not to attend her girlfriend's funeral.

Romeo goes after her, sharing some wise words and convincing her to go to the service with him.

On the day, however, Romeo is nowhere to be seen.

3. Charlie is confused

Charlie is torn between Ella and Shing Lin. Lime Pictures/Channel 4

Charlie Dean (Charlie Behan) and Ella Richardson (Erin Palmer) talk about having slept together, both agreeing it was a mistake.

As she's stressed over finding a dress for prom, she's surprised to receive the perfect gown delivered to her doorstep. Thinking Charlie must be behind the present, Ella thanks him and leads him upstairs.

Unsure about where he stands with Shing Lin Leong (Izzie Yip), Charlie snaps when she hugs him in front of Ella.

Later on, Dave (Dominic Power) and Darren (Ashley Taylor Dawson) team up to have the kids make up, but will Shing Lin and Charlie be annoyed over their meddling?

4. Peri supports her mum's relationship

Peri wants her mum to be happy. Lime Pictures/Channel 4

Leela (Kirsty-Leigh Porter) has been careful not to let Peri know about her new relationship with Joel (Rory Douglas-Speed) just yet.

Worried about her daughter's mental health after losing Juliet, the former firefighter asks her boyfriend to keep their romance a secret.

Things don't go according to plan when Peri walks in on them kissing. She tells her mum that Juliet would've wanted them to live their lives and gives her and Joel her blessing.

5. Donna-Marie relapses

Donna-Marie attends Juliet's funeral. Lime Pictures/Channel 4

Donna-Marie Quinn (Lucy-Jo Hudson) is struggling to cope with her daughter's loss.

After Peri reveals that Juliet has recorded video messages for her loved ones before dying, Donna-Marie has a hard time watching hers. She goes to see Romeo, hoping they could see it together. But realising he has so much on his plate, she decides not to burden him and leaves.

In dramatic scenes airing later in the week, Donna-Marie has a relapse, with Leela, Joel and Romeo finding her having overdosed at the gym and rushing her to the hospital.

6. DeMarcus receives a surprise call

DeMarcus has a big decision to make. Lime Pictures/Channel 4

Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood) is glad to spend more time with his son DeMarcus (Tomi Ade).

The teen receives an important call: he gets offered a place at a summer camp in America. Will he cross the pond?

7. The teens prepare for prom

DeMarcus asks Vicky to go to prom with him. Lime Pictures/Channel 4

It's almost prom night at Hollyoaks High and the teens are excited to pick their outfits.

But their enthusiasms are halted when they learn the event has been cancelled.

Seeing her friends devastated, Shing Lin has an idea. She enlists the help of former headteacher Sally St Claire (Annie Wallace) who, after pulling some strings, manages to get prom go ahead.

Pushed by her pals, Ella asks Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) if he can buy them alcohol for the night. He agrees and tells them to meet him at the garage.

Despite their break up, DeMarcus asks Vicky Grant (Anya Lawrence) to go as his date.

Hollyoaks is available to stream on All4 and airs every weeknight at 6:30pm on Channel 4 and 7pm on E4.

