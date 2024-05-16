Now, Richardson has responded to the nomination, expressing how excited he is to see his and the team's work being acknowledged.

Speaking exclusively with RadioTimes.com on the red carpet for the BAFTA TV Awards 2024, alongside his co-star Jorgie Porter, Richardson said: "We love anything awards, obviously, hence why we're here today, so the fact that the Soap Awards was cancelled this year, we were, 'Aw, we've got nothing to get excited for!'

"So then, when we got tagged in the post the other day about this new awards that's coming up in the Midland Hotel in Manchester, July 13th, it's gone like wildfire around the building and everyone's quite excited.

"And it's amazing to see all the hard work that we've done in the last 12 months being recognised."

Kieron Richardson as Ste Hay in Hollyoaks. Lime Pictures

The storyline which is nominated for Soap Moment of the Year revolved around a road accident between four different vehicles, after which Ste Hay realised he was responsible for Ella's death after spotting one of her red boots stuck in one of the wheel arches of his car.

It was a shocking and heart-rending storyline, which Porter also reflected on her reaction to when speaking with RadioTimes.com.

"I just think it had so many moments in that one episode," she explained, "that it was just one thing after another that was just incredible and exciting.

"I cried, I screamed - all the emotions in one go."

