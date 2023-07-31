Elsewhere in the village, the feud between the McQueen and James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) is still on despite the solicitor's husband Ste Hay's (Kieron Richardson) concerns.

Meanwhile, Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) must make a big decision in Ella Richardson's (Erin Palmer) paternity storyline.

Read on for the juiciest spoilers airing on Channel 4 between Monday 7th and Friday 11th August.

1. Felix hurts Mercedes spinning lies about his boxing injuries

Norma pushes Felix to continue fighting. Lime Pictures/Channel 4

Felix wants out of Norma's underground fighting, but the gangster ploys him to take part in a big match with a whopping cash prize.

Sharon Bailey (Jamelia) listens in from the door, worried about Felix's safety. He accepts Norma's proposal, but things turn ugly after the bell rings.

Cornered by Mercedes, Felix has to come clean about his injuries. He tells her he's in a boxing ring to bring in more money to help her family, who's financially struggling at the moment. Hurt that her boyfriend has put the blame on her, she walks away.

2. Ste is displeased with James's feud against the McQueens

Ste isn't happy with James's petty behaviour. Lime Pictures/Channel 4

James is determined to give the McQueens a hard time despite Ste's insistences he should let it go.

The lawyer plans to kick the family out of their house during a surprise home inspection, but is taken aback when he realises they have been anonymously tipped off about his visit. He suspects his husband may be behind this, but will Ste admit to it?

3. Lucas and Dillon play Cupid

Lucas and Dillon's friendship is intensifying. Lime Pictures/Channel 4

Lucas (Oscar Curtis) and Dillon (Nathaniel Dass) are growing closer. As Jack Osborne (James McKenna) hosts the Earl of Dee survival workshop, the two teens have their eye on the prize: two VIP tickets for a festival.

Lucas confides in Dillon that he handed in an old phone as a decoy so he could keep his real one, but Pearl Anderson (Dawn Hope) finds it and confiscates it.

Then, the two friends decide to team up and come up with a different plan, involving playing Cupid for Jack and Pearl. They tell Pearl that the former policeman has been speaking admiringly about her, suggesting she asks him out.

4. Freya wants to get close to Hunter

Freya has recently returned to Hollyoaks. Lime Pictures/Channel 4

Hunter McQueen (Theo Graham) is giving a one-on-one art lesson to DS Zoe Anderson (Garcia Brown).

When Freya Calder (Ellie Henry) passes by, she invites herself to join in.

5. Ella's sweet 16th birthday party ends in disaster

Ella's party doesn't go according to plan. Lime Pictures/Channel 4

Cindy Cunningham (Stephanie Waring) is discharged from the hospital and wants to throw Ella a sweet 16th birthday party.

Dave Chen-Williams (Dominic Power) proposes to use The Loft and offers to speak to Shing Lin (Izzie Yip) to smooth things out between the two girls.

Ethan Willams (Matthew Bailey) and Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) are in for a shock when they're informed that Norma and Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) are their new business partners in Grace Black's (Tamara Wall) absence.

They decide to cancel Ella's party, with the disappointed teen lashing out at Warren. Norma reinstates the party, but the situation escalates when Shing Lin takes to the microphone.

6. Shing Lin agrees to talk to Charlie

Shing Lin hasn't forgiven Charlie yet. Lime Pictures/Channel 4

After having another panic attack, Charlie Dean (Charlie Behan) tells Darren (Ashley Taylor Dawson) he's ready to consider taking medication.

The teen's emotions blow up when his adoptive dad tells him he should seek counselling before being prescribed meds.

Later on, Darren urges Shing Lin to give Charlie a chance to explain himself after what went down with Ella and she agrees to speak to him.

7. Goldie receives some shocking news

Goldie needs more cash to build a statue in Bronze's memory. Lime Pictures/Channel 4

Goldie McQueen (Chelsee Healey) is still devastated over the death of her beloved pup Bronzer, caused by an inattentive James.

The nail technician wants to put up a statue of Bronzer in the village, but is left feeling down when she discovers she can't afford it.

Asking Norma to pick up more shifts at the salon, Goldie is at a loss when she's told the landlady is selling the place. James admits he was the one who suggests Lord Rafe Harcourt (Chris Gordon) could buy it to set up his office.

8. Warren makes a tough choice

Warren attends Ella's birthday party. Lime Pictures/Channel 4

Warren learns of Ella's theories about her biological father.

Sienna tells him the reason why Ella's mum Mandy didn't tell him is because she didn't want to involve him in her child's life.

However, Warren and Ella bond at the garage. After seeking some truths from Cindy, whose mind is elsewhere, Warren has to make a decision to know whether he's Ella's dad.

9. Ethan supports Sienna in Lord Rafe swindle

Sienna and Ethan's plan is jeopardised by Lord Rafe's sister. Lime Pictures/Channel 4

Sienna is struggling to accept that Warren might have another child.

While Ethan and Sienna spend the day together, they agree not to talk about Rafe or his sister Dilly (Emma Johnsey-Smith).

When Sienna goes to the bathroom, Ethan looks at a notification on her phone, reading a message from the Earl of Dee.

Wanting his girlfriend to know she has his support and trust, Ethan replies to Rafe on her phone. He arranges for her to meet the Earl, knowing she wouldn't do it after agreeing to spend the day together.

Hollyoaks is available to stream on All4 and airs every weeknight at 6:30pm on Channel 4 and 7pm on E4. Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

