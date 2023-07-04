Same night, different drama for DeMarcus Westwood (Tomi Ade) and Vicky Grant (Anya Lawrence), who attend prom together despite being broken up.

Meanwhile, the adults of the village don't seem to be doing a lot better. Rayne Royce (Jemma Donovan) makes things more awkward between her boyfriend Romeo Nightingale (Owen Warner) and Peri Lomax (Ruby O'Donnell), revealing a mean side.

Read on for more Hollyoaks spoilers for episodes airing between Monday 10th July and Friday 14th July.

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

1. Charlie's indecision hurts Shing Lin and Ella

Shing Li holds back tears as she finds out the truth. Lime Pictures

Charlie is still in two minds about having slept with Ella while he's with Shing Lin.

Before prom, Brooke Hathaway (Tylan Grant) encourages him to make his intentions clear.

During the big night, Charlie goes talk to Ella, admitting he shouldn't have had sex with her and insisting he wants things to work out with Shing Lin. But his girlfriend overhears the conversation between the two exes and Charlie realises he's hurt both of the girls.

2. Ella turns to alcohol to cope

Ella takes a turn for the worst. Lime Pictures

Devastated after her chat with Charlie, Ella resorts to alcohol and stumbles to the garage where Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) is locking up.

Concerned for the teen, who still believes he might be her biological father, the local gangster tries to help.

3. Rayne's jealousy gets the better of her

Tension is brewing between Rayne, Romeo and Peri. Lime Pictures/Channel 4

The situation between Rayne and Romeo is still tense, as the influencer is jealous over her boyfriend's bond with Peri.

Rayne confronts the nurse in new scenes, going as far as deleting a message Peri sent Romeo and blocking her number, unbeknownst to him.

4. Vicky and DeMarcus go to prom together

DeMarcus and Vicky go to prom together. Lime Pictures

When Vicky and DeMarcus attend prom together despite having broken up, Scott Drinkwell (Ross Adams) is worried his foster daughter will only end up hurt as her ex is potentially moving to the US.

At school, Vicky is embarrassed when she makes a move on DeMarcus, who dodges her. After the former couple are voted queen and king of Hollyoaks High, Vicky is tired of pretending everything is okay between them and tells their classmates they can't accept the crowns.

More like this

5. Dillon and Charlie steal a car

Charlie Behan as Charlie Dean in Hollyoaks. Lime Pictures/Channel 4

As the intense emotion of the night takes toll on Charlie, Dillon Ray (Nathaniel Dass) tries to distract him by stealing some car keys from the staff room.

The two pals get into the stolen car, but Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor Dawson) sees them.

6. Leah spills the beans with Cindy

Leah speaks to Shing Li at Prom. Lime Pictures

Leah Barnes (Elá-May Demircan) goes against Ella's wishes and tells Cindy Cunningham (Stephanie Waring) about Charlie's actions and how Ella believes Warren may be her father.

When Ella doesn't show up at the sixth form taster day, Leah is worried. Mason Chen-Williams (Frank Kauer) helps bring the two teens together, but Ella is still upset at Leah for having betrayed her and pushes her away.

7. Felix lies about his bruises

Felix is lying to Mercedes. Lime Pictures/Channel 4

Felix (Richard Blackwood) is struggling to accept DeMarcus is moving away, but makes sure his son knows how proud he is of him.

While Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) offers to help, Felix hasn't had time to process his emotions and things take a turn for the worse. When she discovers he has bruises all over his face, he lies and tells he and Warren had a brawl.

Furious, Mercedes makes sure Sharon Bailey (Jamelia) is informed about Warren's violent ways. On her way to a date with the mechanic, the GP arrives early and starts shouting at him.

8. Ste realises Sienna is up to something

Ste doesn't trust Sienna. Lime Pictures/Channel 4

Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) suspects his best friend Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) is hiding something.

When he turns up at her flat, he's surprised to find Ethan Williams (Matthew Bailey) there given the two claim they've broken up.

Unaware Sienna and Ethan have faked their split for her to get her hands on Lord Rafe Harcourt's (Chris Gordon) inheritance money, Ste senses something may be off and pressures his friend to know the truth.

Read more:

Hollyoaks is available to stream on All4 and airs every weeknight at 6:30pm on Channel 4 and 7pm on E4. Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

Take part in the Screen Test, a project from Radio Times and the Universities of Sussex and Brighton, to explore the role of television and audio in our lives.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.