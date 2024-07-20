But Carter hated himself for having feelings for men, and used his position of power to bully teen Lucas Hay (Oscar Curtis) into rejecting his sexuality.

After kidnapping John Paul and nearly drowning him, Carter was arrested - and Ames exclusively told RadioTimes.com that portraying this sinister character was "difficult".

"Carter is someone who really struggles with who he is, so as someone who's very comfortable with who they are, there was a lot for me to unpick there, with regards to his distaste for the LGBTQ+ community, and how he didn't align himself with all of that," he explained.

"So, there were really heavy moments where I had to be cruel to people; I had to be horrible, I had to say spiteful, vicious things - some of which I've had said to me in the past.

"So, to be able to get into that mindset, actually, was quite difficult at times, and was heavy."

Luckily, Ames and his co-stars knew how to unwind from such distressing material whenever they could.

"But in between scenes and in between takes, myself, James Sutton, Ellie Henry, we would all lighten things, we would make things fun and mock the situation, as opposed to letting it bog us down."

Ames was chatting all things Hollyoaks at the RadioTimes.com Soap Awards 2024 sponsored by Inspired Villages, where his tale was nominated for Best Storyline and he was up for Best Villain.

Asked whether he was glad to be raising awareness of the dangers of gay conversion therapy, the actor said: "Absolutely, it is something that is still yet to be made illegal in the UK.

"Hopefully, with our new government coming in, that will be something that will happen. It is frightening how this kind of thing happens, and so to be able to shine a light on that, and how easily it happens...

"Carter was someone who had experienced conversion therapy himself, and therefore dived into it and practised it himself, and then tried to do it to Lucas," he added.

"So, you got to see what could happen to Lucas with who Carter was, and how he struggled and how it broke him. So, I think it's really important to show all sides of that."

To find help and support in overcoming conversion therapy, visit Ban Conversion Therapy.

