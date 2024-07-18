Hollyoaks' Kieron Richardson was "worried" Ste would go to prison
"I was like, 'Am I going, then, am I going to prison?!'"
Kieron Richardson has revealed he had cause to worry that his Hollyoaks alter ego Ste Hay would be heading to prison after his role in the soap's shocking crash stunt.
Back in January, Ste accidentally killed teen Ella Richardson (Erin Palmer), only discovering that he had mowed her down in his car after he had rushed daughter Leah Barnes (Elá-May Demircan) to hospital for alcohol poisoning.
After attempting to cover up his actions, Ste confessed all, leading Ella's dad Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) to punish him by ordering him into dodgy jobs.
When the case went to court, Ste was stunned to be let off the hook - but, in an exclusive chat with RadioTimes.com, Richardson explained that he thought Ste was destined for a life behind bars!
"The first thing I asked when we got told about it last year, that there was gonna be this big crash stunt episode and it was all gonna be Ste's fault, I was like, 'Am I going, then, am I going to prison?!'"
The star was quickly reassured otherwise - but he had no idea how much Ste's circumstances would spiral as a result of his actions.
"So, I did know from the very beginning that I would get away with it, but I didn't realise the scenarios and situations that would happen to get him to this point."
Over the years, Ste has been at the centre of many storylines as the guilty party, including domestic abuse and far right extremism. But somehow, we've always seen him get away with it.
The actor can't help but note his alter ego's luck: "He's like a cat with nine lives, he gets up to mischief and always gets away with it."
Asked how it felt to be attending RadioTimes.com Soap Awards 2024 sponsored by Inspired Villages, he added: "It's quite exciting because it's the inaugural one, so obviously there's not so many times that we get together because there's people down south, there's people in Leeds, we're in Liverpool, obviously we're in Manchester tonight.
"So it's nice to see everybody come together. Radio Times is an iconic magazine in itself, so the fact that they're doing this and it's the first one, and we're here, and I'm nominated is really exciting."
