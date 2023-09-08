The new schedule pattern will launch on Monday 25th September, where Hollyoaks is set to go all out with an action-packed episode.

Channel 4's Chief Content Officer Ian Katz said: "Hollyoaks has always been the youngest and most innovative soap so it's fitting that it should be the first to embrace the changes in the behaviour of younger viewers and switch to a genuinely digital-led release pattern.

"It was the first UK soap to move to a stream-first model last year and this is the next phase of that evolution.

"We hope making Hollyoaks available on YouTube, as well as our own platforms, will introduce a whole new generation to the show."

The weekend omnibus will continue to air on Channel 4, with all episodes to be uploaded to YouTube the following week.

