The much-anticipated return of Hannah Ashworth (Emma Rigby) shows the character introducing her twin siblings JJ and Frankie to their father, Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor Dawson).

But mum Suzanne (Suzanne Hall) isn't far behind, demanding of Hannah: "Care to explain why you've run away with my children?"

Hannah looks particularly worried, but is she hiding something? Metro.co.uk has reported that Rigby's comeback is set to be on a long-term basis, and we can't wait to see what her alter ego has been up to!

Emma Rigby. Karwai Tang/WireImage

Meanwhile, Liberty Savage (Jessamy Stoddart) also heads home, only to be struck down by dangerous Dilly Harcourt (Emma Johnsey-Smith).

As Liberty's half-sister Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) demands answers, just how is Dilly connected to Sienna's late father Patrick (Jeremy Sheffield)?

Well, Patrick is seen back in his trademark suit, wandering the halls of Hollyoaks High - despite being very much murdered in 2016! He must be a hallucination on Dilly's part, right?

Patrick tells Dilly: "Now it's time for you to finish what I started." But what is her plan? Husband Rafe (Chris Gordon) is now dead, and we're left wondering if Dilly is actually another of Patrick's children.

Meanwhile, Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) is out for blood after the untimely death of daughter Ella Richardson (Erin Palmer), and there's a shooting on the way involving Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood).

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Little does Warren know that Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) is responsible for accidentally killing Ella, but Ste will stop at nothing to keep his secret as he issues a dark threat.

There's also a first look at EastEnders favourite Rita Simons's debut, as her character is seen stealing clothes from a washing line as she takes a selfie in the new outfit! We might just love her already.

Hollyoaks.

Joel Dexter's (Rory Speed-Douglas) life hangs in the balance as he begins to flatline following the accident, and his pregnant partner Leela Lomax (Kirsty-Leigh Porter) warns Cleo McQueen (Nadine Mulkerrin) to back off!

But who is the mystery man that has sought out Cleo? And while we're at it, what is Myra McQueen (Nicole Barber-Lane) up to with all that cash?

Hollyoaks looks to be returning to its golden age with so many exciting, nostalgic comebacks - and we can't wait to see them all!

Read more:

Hollyoaks is available to stream on All4 and airs every weeknight at 6:30pm on Channel 4 and 7pm on E4. Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.