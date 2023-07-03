In upcoming scenes, Freya attends a summer art class at the McQueens' with Vicky Grant (Anya Lawrence) and Leah Barnes (Elá-May Melek Demircan).

While Vicky and Leah makes excuses to leave after the class doesn't live up to their expectations, Freya stays.

At the end of the class, Freya shows Hunter McQueen (Theo Graham) a picture she's painted of an alien-like creature, admitting it is how she feels.

Impressed by her talent, Hunter takes the painting home. There, he talks with Nana (Diane Langton) and John Paul (James Sutton) about Freya, realising she's the girl who was injured in the minibus accident.

Last year, John Paul was the designated driver for a school camping trip. On the way to the camping site, he lost control of the wheel, distracted by Mason Chen-Williams's (Frank Kauer) being sick. The former teacher flipped the minivan, leaving Freya with life-altering injuries.

But there's something more sinister connecting the McQueens to Freya. Hunter remembers that the teen lost her mum, police detective Lexi Calder (Natalie Anderson), at the hands of serial killer Silas Blissett (Jeff Rawle) as she tried to protect the McQueens from him.

Moved, John Paul encourages Hunter to continue with his classes, hoping the art course may help Freya process what she's going through. Will Freya and the McQueens get close?

