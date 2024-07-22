Speaking exclusively at the RadioTimes.com Soap Awards 2024, sponsored by Inspired Villages, the actor confirmed which woman was top of Warren's list.

"Oh, definitely Mercedes, I would have to say," he insisted. Warren has a lot of history with Mercy (played by Jennifer Metcalfe), who he first had a fling with way back in 2007!

In the present day, Mercedes has just become a proud new mum to twin girls, Maria-Carmella and Maria-Gabriella. But Warren is only the biological father of one of the girls!

More like this

Jamie Lomas as Warren Fox and Jennifer Metcalfe as Mercedes McQueen. Lime Pictures

This is a case of superfecundation, which has seen Warren's friend Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood) father the other child after both men had relationships with Mercy at the same time!

On working with co-star Metcalfe, Lomas added: "It's been great working with Jen over the years, and we have such a laugh together. I'll be sad to say goodbye to her, but who knows, maybe it's not forever!"

Asked about attending RadioTimes.com's inaugural event, the actor was happy to be there.

"It's very nice! We obviously missed out on the [British] Soap Awards this year, so it was nice of the Radio Times to put something on for us," he said.

"And it's in Manchester which is a bonus for me, 'cos I live in Manchester. So yeah, it's super exciting."

Read more:

The RadioTimes.com Soap Awards 2024, sponsored by Inspired Villages, took place on 13th July. Find out more about the winners!

Advertisement

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.