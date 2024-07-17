"Whatever happens with Warren, it's always a bang!" he promised. "Trust me on that one. There were some pictures in the paper a few weeks back, with him being stabbed, so you'll just have to wait and see what happens from there. But all I can say, it's exciting stuff!"

Viewers will recall that Warren previously ran off with twins Sophie and Sebastian – first taking a newborn baby Sophie, before returning months later to steal Sebastian from their mother Sienna Blake (Anna Passey).

While Warren and Sienna later agreed to co-parent, Warren has just become a father again after Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) gave birth to twin girls – though only one of them is Warren's child! Could history repeat itself and see Warren kidnap his newborn child before he flees?

"Who knows? You'll have to wait and see!" replied Lomas. "It's superfecundation, where you have [a conception] from two people in the same cycle. So I don't know of he'd leave with both, because one's Felix's and one's Warren's, so you'll just have to wait and see!"

So there's no telling yet whether Warren would take his twin away; but, asked who he thinks is the love of Warren's life, Lomas is certain: "Oh, definitely Mercedes, I would have to say," he told RadioTimes.com.

Richard Blackwood as Felix Westwood, Jennifer Metcalfe as Mercedes McQueen and Jamie Lomas as Warren Fox in Hollyoaks. Lime Pictures

"It's been great working with Jen over the years, and we have such a laugh together. I'll be sad to say goodbye to her, but who know, maybe it's not forever!"

While we cheer at the prospect that Warren may be back one day, he'll have to survive the threat of mysterious gangster Blue first!

The Hollyoaks Summer trailer shows Warren's mother, Norma Crow (Glynis Barber), commenting that Warren is "spiralling out of control" while a plot to destroy him unfolds.

