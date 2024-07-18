But despite multiple splits that have always felt very final at the time, the couple are always brought back together in the end.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, Fox was asked if she's glad that Hollyoaks has never given up on Darren and Nancy.

"I think there's been a couple of attempts, to be honest, over the years," she laughed. "But the fans just keep pushing those two back together, and I'm not complaining!"

More like this

Indeed, Nancy and Darren are affectionately dubbed 'Dancy' by viewers. Fox went on to reveal that she adores working with co-star Taylor Dawson, and hopes that their alter egos will remain a solid unit for years to come.

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

"Me and Ash have a lovely time working together, and hopefully Darren and Nancy will be with us for a long time yet," she enthused.

With Noah Holdsworth, who has played Fox's on-screen son Oscar since 2015, having been nominated for Best Young Performer, the actress praised the young star's rise into bigger storylines, and revealed her pride for Noah's achievements.

"We've had Noah with us since he was teeny, teeny-tiny, and now he's getting storylines of his own, and he's holding his own, and he's doing it beautifully. All his family are so supportive of him, and I couldn't be prouder."

On attending the very first RadioTimes.com Soap Awards 2024 sponsored by Inspired Villages, Fox told us: "It's lovely to be at an event!

"This is my first time getting dressed up since I came back from maternity leave, so it's extra special. I've got make up on, I've got nice hair, I've got high heels on - it's very exciting!"

Read more:

Advertisement

The RadioTimes.com Soap Awards 2024, sponsored by Inspired Villages, took place on 13th July. Find out more about the winners!

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.