I’m A Celebrity confirms Simon Gregson as late entry
Here's everything you need to know about Simon Gregson as he joins I'm A Celebrity 2021.
Published:
After much speculation, I’m A Celebrity 2021 has confirmed that Simon Gregson will be going into the castle this year.
The show teased his arrival at the end of Wednesday night’s episode.
Gregson – who many will recognise from Coronation Street – will join the show on Thursday night’s episode, alongside EastEnders star Adam Woodyatt.
So, who is Simon? And how does he feel about joining the show?
Here’s everything you need to know about the actor as he joins the I’m A Celebrity 2021 line-up.
Who is Simon Gregson?
Age: 47
Job: Actor
Instagram: @fat_dracula
Twitter: @simongregson123
Simon Gregson is an actor best known for playing Steve McDonald on ITV soap Coronation Street, which he’s starred in since 1989. Throughout his career, Simon has received 17 awards for comedy and performance, plus a Legends of Industry Award.
He has been married to Emma Gleave since 2010, and the couple have three children together.
What has Simon said about joining I’m A Celebrity 2021?
Simon is looking forward to some of the I’m A Celebrity trials, however, he’s also feeling a bit “nervous” about being a latecomer on the show.
Speaking to press, including RadioTimes.com ahead of the his debut, Simon said: “I am a little bit nervous. You don’t want to come to come in halfway through when everyone’s kind of had to endure what they’ve had to endure. But thinking that it might be you know, something quite nice for someone to come in. It’s a new faces and somebody who probably smells a little bit better than everybody else. Maybe they’ll all gravitate towards me around that can open fire.”
On how he’s prepared for the show, he added: “I had all the best intentions in the world. We’ve done a two week quarantine and I thought, ‘Right, get some gym equipment, and I shall lower my food intake and I shall do all the proper sleeping arrangements because obviously it’s on late and you go to bed late’… and I’ve done none of them. I’ve kind of put the whole thing to the back of my mind so far. A one point what I was doing here was just eating curries and enjoying life!”
