The musical guessing game will get a jungle-themed makeover in this one-off special celebrating all things I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! , ahead of the long-running reality show’s return to Australia after a two year hiatus (when the competition was filmed at Gwrych Castle in North Wales as a result of pandemic-imposed travel restrictions).

What happens when you cross two of ITV’s biggest shows? We’ll soon find out when The Masked Singer: I’m a Celebrity special arrives on our screens.

Instead of facing stomach-churning bushtucker trials, the participating celebrities will don some larger-than-life disguises (all jungle-themed of course) and show off their musical talents.

It’ll then be up to the panel (and the viewers at home) to try and work out which star is hidden behind the mask, and in a new twist, presenter (and former I’m a Celebrity campmate) Joel Dommett will have to hunt down clues to help them.

“The celebrities may think the jungle is an endurance test but singing on national TV dressed head to toe in a giant costume is no mean feat,” said Derek McLean and Daniel Nettleton from Bandicoot Scotland, the producers behind the show.

“They may not be playing to win food for their campmates but they will have to hone their singing skills as they attempt to fool the panel and keep them in the dark.”

What better way to get into the jungle spirit before I’m a Celebrity’s big Australian comeback? Here’s what we know about the show so far.

The Masked Singer: I'm a Celebrity special will air on ITV on Sunday 6th November at 7:30pm and will last for 90 minutes. As it’s a one-off programme, all of the singers will be unmasked over the course of the special episode.

Then at 9pm, it’ll be time to meet the latest cohort of contestants when the new series of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! kicks off.

The I'm a Celebrity line-up for this year is yet to be confirmed, but former England rugby player Mike Tindall, radio presenter Chris Moyles and comedian Seann Walsh are among the famous faces heavily rumoured to be heading down under.

The Masked Singer: I'm a Celebrity special host

Joel Dommett on The Masked Dancer. ITV

The Masked Singer and Masked Dancer presenter Joel Dommett will once again be on hosting duties for the special. The comedian appeared in the 16th season of I’m a Celebrity in 2016, eventually coming in second place when Scarlett Moffatt was crowned Queen of the Jungle, and went on to host spin-off show Extra Camp.

He’s had plenty of experience taking part in weird, wonderful and downright grotesque tasks in order to win food for his campmates, and in a shake-up to the usual format, it will be up to Dommett to earn crucial clues to help the panel work out the singers’ identities.

The Masked Singer: I'm a Celebrity special detective panel

The full Masked Singer panel will be back for this crossover episode, with Jonathan Ross, Rita Ora, Davina McCall and Mo Gilligan all channeling their inner detectives in the hope of cracking the clues. They’ll also joined by some special guest panellists, who are yet to be announced.

Who are The Masked Singer: I'm a Celebrity special contestants?

The line-up of contestants for The Masked Singer: I’m a Celebrity is yet to be confirmed, but we do know that they’ll be wearing costumes inspired by the jungle, with characters including a Witchetty grub and a kangaroo.

Their true identities, of course, will be kept top secret, and the panel and viewers at home will have to wait until they perform to get a better idea of who is hiding behind the masks.

The Masked Singer: I'm a Celebrity special airs on ITV on Sunday 6th November at 7:30pm, followed by the brand new series of #ImACeleb launching down under at 9pm.

