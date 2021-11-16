Meet Frankie Bridge – I’m A Celebrity 2021 contestant and popstar

It’s that time of the year again, when the countdown to Christmas begins and the entire nation gathers around the TV every night to watch celebrities squirm on I’m A Celebrity.

Advertisement

The I’m A Celebrity 2021 line-up has finally been announced, and one particular campmate will be following in the footsteps of their partner – The Saturdays star Frankie Bridge.

Here’s everything you need to know about the popstar-turned-presenter – including her husband Wayne Bridge’s reaction and her phobia of ketchup…

Who is Frankie Bridge?

Getty

Age: 32

Job: Former popstar and presenter

Instagram: @frankiebridge

Twitter: @FrankieBridge

Frankie Bridge is of course best known for being a member of girlband The Saturdays, which sold over five million records between 2007 and 2014. Prior to joining the Saturdays, Bridge was a part of S Club 7 junior spin-off S Club 8, after auditioning on CBBC reality show S Club Search.

Since The Saturdays went on hiatus in 2014 Frankie has launched a successful career in television, becoming a runner-up in the 12th series of Strictly Come Dancing and presenting ITV gameshow Cannonball in 2017. She is now a regular panellist on Loose Women, hosts mental health podcast Open Mind and become a bestselling author with her books Open and Grow.

Frankie is married to footballer Wayne Bridge, who came in fifth place on I’m A Celebrity in 2016.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Thanks, you are now signed up to our entertainment newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

What has Frankie Bridge said about joining I’m A Celebrity 2021?

“Ever since Wayne took part, he has been desperate for me to do it too and he can’t wait to watch me squirm and scream,” Bridge said ahead of her debut in the castle.

“I think people will be surprised to see me doing I’m A Celebrity, and I am scared of most things, but I really want to push myself.”

Frankie left a video for fans on Twitter ahead of entering the castle, during which she revealed she “was scared of everything” – including ketchup…

#ImACeleb - it’s official! 🏰 Frankie is heading into the @imacelebrity castle! We are so excited to see how she does but we’re missing her like mad already.



We’ll be here to bring you all the insider scoop! Love, Frank’s biggest cheerleaders x pic.twitter.com/Y7dlo2LzfF — Frankie Bridge (@FrankieBridge) November 15, 2021

Advertisement

I’m a Celebrity returns to ITV on 21st November. Visit our Entertainment hub for more news and features, or find something to watch with our TV Guide.