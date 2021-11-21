Who is Wayne Bridge? I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 2016 profile

Wayne Bridge was one of the more memorable contestants on I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! 2016.

Now the footballer’s own wife, former The Saturdays singer Frankie Bridge, has joined the line-up of the ITV hit’s 2021 run.

Frankie became one of the first contestants on the new series to take part in a trial along with TV presenter Richard Madeley.

Before heading into the show, Frankie noted her husband’s legacy on the show and what she hopes to bring to the series.

Frankie commented: “Ever since Wayne took part, he has been desperate for me to do it too and he can’t wait to watch me squirm and scream!

“My kids are still quite young, and they still think I am quite cool – so there is a very small window for them to watch it and not be embarrassed!

“I feel now is the time. I love the show so much too.”

Who is Wayne Bridge?

Age: 36

Famous for: Playing football for England as a left back as well as doing stints at Chelsea, Manchester City and Reading, among others.

Biography:

Bridge was born in Southampton, where he made his footballing debut in 1998.

He was at Southampton FC‘s Academy, and later began his professional career with them. Bridge then played for Chelsea for five years and Manchester City for four before turning out for a variety of top clubs on loan and ending his career at Reading.

Bridge made a dramatic exit from international football when he quit the England team in 2010 following allegations that his team-mate John Terry had had an affair with his former partner, Vanessa Perroncel.

His wife Frankie might have given him the taste for reality TV after she took part in Strictly Come Dancing a few years ago.

She has now followed in his footsteps on I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! 2021.

What did Wayne say when Frankie Bridge went on I’m A Celebrity 2021?

Frankie has now revealed what advice Wayne to her before she headed into the camp.