When does I’m A Celebrity 2021 finish? End date speculation

I’m A Celebrity 2021 is finally upon us, with 10 celebrities already being put through their paces by Ant and Dec at Castle Gwrych in Wales, where the series is being filmed once again.

After battling it out in head-to-head challenges, the winning team consisting of Frankie Bridge, Kadeena Cox, Matty Lee, Snoochie Shy and Louise Minchin won their stay at the main camp.

Meanwhile, the losing team, which featured Danny Miller, Arlene Phillips, Naughty Boy, Richard Madeley and David Ginola, were thrown straight into the derelict castle prison, aka The Clink.

The losing team might not have got off to the best start, but how long will they have to turn things around and when will the winner be crowned? Here’s the latest speculation and rumours about I’m A Celebrity 2021’s end date.

When will the I’m A Celebrity 2o21 end date be announced?

The end date for I’m A Celebrity 2021 is yet to be confirmed, but it’s expected to be announced soon.

It is thought that the show will mirror last year’s format, running for 20 episodes.

Given that the 2021 series started on Sunday 21st November, this would mean that the new king or queen of the castle should be announced on Friday 10th December 2021.

However, with the date of the final yet to be confirmed, viewers will have to stay tuned to find out exactly when the winner will be crowned.

Last year’s three weeks in the castle came to a close with Giovanna Fletcher being crowned as the queen.

How long will I’m A Celebrity 2021 last?

ITV

Since the 2012 series, each edition of I’m A Celebrity has lasted for three weeks, finishing on a Sunday.

However, if I’m A Celebrity 2021 follows the same format as last year, then the celebrity contestants will face a 20-day stint in the castle instead of 22.

I’m A Celeb fans were disappointed last year when it was announced that the show would be finishing two days earlier than normal.

ITV revealed that the 2020 final would be taking place on Friday 4th December, two days sooner than the predicted finish date of Sunday 6th December.

The series was reportedly cut shorter due to the weather, with bosses worrying that the celebrities wouldn’t be able to hack the cold.

This meant that for the first time ever, the contestants’ I’m A Celebrity journey was shorter than three weeks.

“There have been some concerns at ITV that it’s going to be a mega shock to the system when they leave the lap of luxury and are suddenly living in a damp, squalid castle,” a source told The Sun at the time.

“There are fears some will sack it off. They were even worried some might not even enter the castle at all. This will be harder than the ­Australian jungle. It will be damp and freezing.”