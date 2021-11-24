I’m A Celebrity 2021 confirms Adam Woodyatt as late entry

Adam Woodyatt has finally been confirmed for I’m A Celebrity 2021, along with Simon Gregson.

Advertisement

When the line-up for I’m A Celebrity 2021 was announced earlier this month, viewers questioned why Adam Woodyatt and Simon Gregson were missing from the I’m A Celebrity 2021 line-up, following rumours they’d be appearing on the 21st series.

Ands at the end of Wednesday night’s episode, the show revealed that the duo would indeed be entering Gwrych Castle – where I’m A Celebrity is filmed – as they teased clips of the pair.

So, who is Adam Woodyatt? And how does he feel about taking on the Castle?

Here’s everything you need to know about Adam as he joins the I’m A Celebrity 2021 line-up.

Who is Adam Woodyatt?

ITV

Age: 53

Job: Actor

Instagram: @adamwoodyatt

Twitter: @AdamWoodyatt

Adam Woodyatt is an actor, best known for playing Ian Beale on BBC One soap EastEnders.

Alongside Jane Slaughter, who plays the background role of Tracey, Woodyatt is the programme’s longest-serving cast member, having played the role since the first episode in 1985.

What has Adam said about joining I’m A Celebrity 2021?

Adam is looking forward to taking part on the show, and is “thrilled” it’s taking place in Wales.

All the gossip in your inbox. A better way to keep up... Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Thanks, you are now signed up to our entertainment newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Speaking to press including RadioTimes.com ahead of his debut, he said: “I’m sure if it’d been in Australia, I’m sure I would have loved that but I think it would have been different challenges and a different environment. I’m thrilled it’s in Wales. It’s ITV’s decision. I’m pleased it’s in Wales and I’m not just saying that because I’m half Welsh.”

Advertisement

Adam has had some advice from former campmates, such as Vicky Pattison who won the series in 2015, and Shane Richie who took part last year – not that he really wanted it. “I’ll be honest I didn’t actually ask them. I didn’t actually want to know because I just wanted to go in and find out for myself.”

I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! is on ITV and the ITV Hub. Visit our Entertainment hub for more news and features, or find something to watch with our TV Guide.