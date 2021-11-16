Why are Adam Woodyatt and Simon Gregson missing from the I’m A Celebrity 2021 line-up?

We’re just days away from the launch of I’m A Celebrity 2021, and now the all-important cast has been revealed, we’re now counting down the hours until we head back to the castle.

The I’m A Celebrity 2021 line-up broke last night (15th November), with the likes of Richard Madeley, David Ginola and Arlene Phillips swapping a life of luxury for rice and beans.

While it was incredibly exciting to see the all-important line-up, it’s safe to say no one was really surprised by it; after all, it leaked a week earlier.

But the interesting thing about The Sun‘s leaked line-up, was that it had 13 names on it, while ITV’s announcement had just 10.

The missing names included EastEnders actor Adam Woodyatt, Corrie star Simon Gregson, and DJ Locksmith.

According to the tabloid, Locksmith is on hand as a stand-by should one of the current line-up drop out (and given strict COVID rules around filming, they’ll have to be readily isolated should they be needed).

To add further fuel to the fire, Locksmith has been posting regular workouts on his Instagram, which appear to be from a converted barn-like setting – where Madeley told Good Morning Britain this morning was staying.

But what about Gregson and Woodyatt? Where are they?

Both have been fairly quiet on social media, with just a few posts over the past couple of weeks which really don’t give anything away.

However, just because they weren’t announced in the original line-up, and didn’t appear to be isolating at the same time as they other cast, it doesn’t mean they’re not involved.

We all know well enough that I’m A Celebrity offers plenty of twists and turns along the three-week stint – likely including new cast members…

Gregson and Woodyatt would undoubtedly be great campmates, but what intrigues most about the pair (and especially the fact they’ve been left out) is that they’re very similar. They’re both long-standing soap stars who have played largely comedic roles, too.

And really, that makes them perfect for a special Trial. It might be the case they come in together and battle it out, EastEnders vs. Corrie for a premium space in the castle…

Or they might just simply enter the castle to shake up the dynamics throughout the season. Or, fancy this, they might have just been a rumour after all…

Either way, we’d be surprised if that’s the last we heard about Gregson and Woodyatt with I’m A Celebrity.

I’m a Celebrity returns to ITV on 21st November. Visit our Entertainment hub for more news and features, or find something to watch with our TV Guide.