  5. Meet Matty Lee – I’m A Celebrity 2021 contestant and Olympic diver

Everything you need to know about Olympic champion Matty Lee

It’s almost I’m A Celebrity time, and it won’t be long before we see a bunch of A-listers attempt to survive the Welsh castle where the series is once again taking place this year.

The I’m A Celebrity 2021 line-up has also been confirmed, and it includes Olympic diver Matty Lee, whose performance in Tokyo 2020 alongside Tom Daley earned them a gold medal in the men’s synchronised event.

Want to know more about the pro athlete? Read on.

Who is celebrity Matty Lee?

Age: 23

Job: Diver

Instagram: @mattydiver

Twitter: @mattydiver

Matty Lee is a diver. The Olympic athlete most recently competed in the Tokyo Olympics alongside Tom Daley, securing a gold medal for Team GB in the men’s synchronised 10m platform event. The pair also won the gold in 2021’s FINA Diving World Cup and the European Championships.

What has Matty Lee said about joining I’m A Celebrity 2021?

“Nothing ever prepares you for what life will be like after you do well in the Olympics,” Matty said of joining I’m A Celeb. “I was and still am mainly in shock that I am doing I’m A Celebrity. My two childhood dreams were to win an Olympic medal and take part in my favourite TV series. And now I am doing both this year!”

He also revealed that diving partner Tom Daley “was in shock too” when he found out. He added: “He has always been so supportive and helped me a lot over the past three years.”

I’m a Celebrity returns to ITV on 21st November. Visit our Entertainment hub for more news and features, or find something to watch with our TV Guide

