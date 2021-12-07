Who left I’m A Celebrity 2021? All the eliminated contestants

As the days in the I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! castle go by, so the number of castle dwellers gets smaller and smaller.

Advertisement

With the final just around the corner, Paralympian Kadeena Cox has become the second celebrity to leave the ITV show, following in the footsteps of Dame Arlene Phillips.

Kadeena and Dame Arlene had previously teamed up to tackle a gruelling trial titled the Bed Chamber of Chills, which saw the pair plunged into darkness to compete for stars as snakes slithered over them.

The pair obtained an impressive 10 stars between them – but even that wasn’t enough to secure their place in the camp when it came to the viewer vote.

Just eight contestants remain on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!, including David Ginola, Adam Woodyatt, Louise Minchin, Snoochie Shy, Danny Miller, Simon Gregson, Naughty Boy, Frankie Bridge and Matty Lee.

As we all wait to find out who this year’s King or Queen of the Castle is on Sunday 12th December 2021, here’s everything you need to know about who has already been voted off this series.

Who has left I’m A Celebrity 2021?

Kadeena Cox (second elimination)

ITV

Kadeena Cox was the second star to be voted off I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! 2021.

The Paralympian left Gwrych Castle during Monday night’s (6th December) show after receiving the least number of votes from the public.

Presenters Ant and Dec entered the camp to deliver the news, with Kadeena joining them shortly after for an interview.

The athlete, who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis seven years ago, revealed she had gone on the show to test herself.

“I thought I’d go in there and try out and see how it is with MS, and it was hard,” she said.

“I thought it would be a lot easier than what it was and I guess I’ve just learned to deal with my condition at home, and that’s easy for me, so I thought ‘Yeah, I’ll be fine, I can show other people with MS and chronic conditions that we can do this’.

“And it was harder than I thought, but I feel like I still showed that even with the trials and tribulations of, just life as someone with a chronic condition, you can still crack on and have fun.”

Kadeena recently revealed she made sure her I’m A Celebrity 2021 trials would be adapted so she can take part ahead of her arrival.

“That actually was one of my biggest fears and one of the reasons I probably didn’t want to do the show, because I didn’t want to be that person that would be exempt from loads of trials,” Kadeena told RadioTimes.com.

“I’ve always been a person who is more about what I can do rather than what I can’t do, but I have spoken with the team and we talked about ways in which we can adapt things and ways in which we can make sure I can do the trials without having to miss opportunities,” she continued.

“So [there are] things in place so that I can do the trials, which is great. And it’s great that the team have worked so closely with me to make sure that I won’t have to feel like my disability is holding me back.”

Arlene Phillips (first elimination)

Former Strictly Come Dancing judge Dame Arlene Phillips was the first contestant to be voted off this year’s series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

Dame Arlene, who at 78 years old is the oldest ever contestant to take on the show’s notorious challenges, left Grwych Castle in North Wales after receiving the fewest public votes on Sunday night (5th December).

Speaking after leaving the camp, Dame Arlene admitted she was “relieved” to be heading on her way.

“You know, I want to see my family, but (I’m) emotional because of everything this has been, the highs and the lows, it’s been something in my life that I never imagined doing and it’s been extraordinary.”

She added that the I’m A Celeb experience had been “much harder” than she expected.

“I’d psyched myself up, I was so prepared for it,” she said. “I’d focused on why I was doing this and what I want to achieve and get out of it, you know, for my granddaughter – to try to show I was fearless but it is hard.”

She went on to cite musician Naughty Boy as the person she wants to win the show.

Richard Madeley (not by elimination)

ITV/Rex/Shutterstock

Good Morning Britain star Richard Madeley became the first casualty of the I’m A Celeb castle – but not because of the public vote.

The TV presenter was forced to quit the show after being whisked to hospital on 25th November due to feeling “unwell”.

After spending time in hospital, Madeley released a statement saying: “Hello all! Richard here – firstly just to say that I’m absolutely FINE. I started to feel briefly unwell in the small hours of the morning and was taken to hospital as a precaution.”

He added: “By leaving the camp, I had consequently broken the COVID ‘bubble’ and as such I’ve had to leave the castle and all the wonderful celebs that remain in the camp.”

A statement from I’m a Celebrity further explained: “Our strict COVID protocols mean Richard has sadly had to leave the show as he is no longer in the bubble the celebrities form when entering the castle. He has been a truly brilliant camp mate and we thank him for being part of this series.”

Madeley’s exit followed the events of Wednesday night’s episode (24th November) which saw the presenter compete in the gruelling Castle Kitchen Nightmares challenge, in which he had to search for a series of stars in a rodent-filled kitchen and dive down a rubbish chute crammed with fish guts.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! continues on ITV on Tuesday 7th December at 9pm.

Advertisement

Visit our Entertainment hub for more news and features, or find something to watch with our TV Guide.