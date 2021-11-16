Meet Kadeena Cox – I’m A Celebrity 2021 star and parasport athlete

Kadeena Cox may be used to performing under pressure in the athletics world, but how she will fare in the infamous I’m A Celebrity trials remains to be seen. We are about to find out, however, as Cox has been named as one of the celebrities in the I’m A Celeb 2021 line-up.

The sprinter and cyclist is a four-time Paralympic gold champion and represented Great Britain in the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

For everything you need to know about Cox and her upcoming appearance on I’m A Celebrity, read on.

Who is Kadeena Cox?

Age: 30

Job: Paralympic athlete

Instagram: @kad21

Twitter: @kad_c

The Leeds-born athlete – who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2014 – is known for competing in T38 sprints and C4 para-cycling events.

In the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, she competed in Cycling and Athletics and won two gold medals at the velodrome in the Mixed 750m Team sprint C1–C5 and the 500m time trial C4-C5. Cox now holds four Olympic gold medals after previously winning two at Rio 2016.

Cox was awarded an MBE in 2017 for services to athletics.

Alongside her athletic triumphs, Cox took part in the BBC’s Celebrity MasterChef in 2021 and won. She also took part in The Jump in 2017 and The Great Celebrity Bake Off in 2018.

What has Kadeena Cox said about joining I’m A Celebrity 2021?

“Going on I’m A Celebrity is something so different for me and it’s completely out of my comfort zone,” Cox said of joining the show.

“As a Paralympian, you are always trying to get that one per cent extra all the time and defending my title earlier this year in Tokyo was the hardest thing I have ever had to do but I think going into the castle is going to be far harder mentally.”

Speaking about how it will be worth putting her training on hold to take part in the show, she added: "It will be good to push your body in a different way. It will also be good be be out of that head space of constantly trying to get that one per cent extra gain."

Speaking about how it will be worth putting her training on hold to take part in the show, she added: “It will be good to push your body in a different way. It will also be good be be out of that head space of constantly trying to get that one per cent extra gain.”

I'm A Celebrity returns to ITV on 21st November.