Kadeena Cox on how I’m A Celebrity trials are adapted to account for her disability

It’s just a matter of days before we see this year’s cast enter the I’m A Celebrity 2021 castle, and one star taking part in this year’s show is Paralympian Kadeena Cox.

Cox was announced as part of the I’m A Celebrity 2021 line-up on Monday 15th November alongside Frankie Bridge, Arlene Phillips, Danny Miller and more.

The Leeds-born athlete – who is known for competing in T38 sprints and C4 para-cycling events – was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2014.

However, she’s keen not to miss out on any of the trials, and has spoken to producers to make sure her disability won’t stop her from taking part.

Asked how her disability will impact on challenges, Cox revealed: “That actually was one of my biggest fears and one of the reasons I probably didn’t want to do the show, because I didn’t want to be that person that would be exempt from loads of trials.”

She continued: “I’ve always been a person who is more about what I can do rather than what I can’t do, but I have spoken with the team and we talked about ways in which we can adapt things and ways in which we can make sure I can do the trials without having to miss opportunities.

“So there’s things in place so that I can do the trials, which is great. And it’s great that the team have worked so closely with me to make sure that I won’t have to feel like my disability is holding me back.”

I’m A Celebrity returns this weekend with a nightmarish new feature for the 2021 series, known as The Clink, which is where half of the campmates will head as punishment for losing head-to-head challenges.

I’m a Celebrity starts on ITV on 21st November. Visit our Entertainment hub for more news and features, or find something to watch with our TV guide.