Who is Kadeena Cox? Meet Celebrity MasterChef 2021 contestant and athlete

Kadeena may know what she is doing in the athletics world but how well she can handle herself in the kitchen remains to be seen. But we are about to find out as she has been named as one of the Celebrity MasterChef contestants for this latest series.

Advertisement

While she has hopefully been getting her practice in, so will the rest of the Celebrity MasterChef 2021 line-up and she will have her work cut out for her to come out on top against everyone else.

Will Kadeena have what it takes to be crowned the eventual winner? Here is what we know about her.

Who is Kadeena Cox?

Instagram: @kad21

Twitter: @kad_c

Kadeena is a British parasport athlete who is known for competing in T38 sprints and C4 para-cycling events and she has made quite the success of it!

She competed for Great Britain at the 2016 Summer Paralympics where she took part in athletics and cycling events and went on to win one bronze and two gold medals – that must have been a summer to remember for her!

She was actually the first British Paralympian to achieve two gold medals from two different events in the games since 1984!

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Outside of her athletic triumphs, Kadeena is no stranger to television and this is not her first stint as a celebrity guest in a challenge-type show having competed in Celebrity Mastermind – where she didn’t do brilliantly – and the celebrity series of Robot Wars which she won – Robot Wars is cooler anyway.

She also took part in The Jump – which means she has to be brave with how many accidents the contestants had on that show – and The Great Celebrity Bakeoff in 2018.

Awards wise, Kadeena won Sporting Equals Sportswoman of the Year at the Lycamobile British Ethnic Diversity Sports Awards in 2017.

Advertisement

Celebrity MasterChef 2021 is set to air on BBC One later this year. To find out what else is on TV, check out our TV Guide or visit our hub for more Entertainment news.