Celebrity MasterChef 2021 release date, line-up, trailer and latest news

John Torode and Gregg Wallace are ready to cast some judgement once again as Celebrity MasterChef is back for 2021 and we have a whole new bunch of celebs ready to take part.

Advertisement

The star-studded Celebrity MasterChef 2021 line-up take to the kitchen for the first time this week and we have quite the mix of faces in the show ready to try and impress with their culinary skills.

We have Strictly Come Dancing star Johannes Radebe, EastEnders actress Rita Simons, reality TV star and former pin-up Katie Price, Happy Mondays percussionist Bez and TV presenter Melanie Sykes to name but a few – it seems that we are in for quite the show this time around.

A recently released clip for the 16th series saw Bez exclaim that someone was “twisting my melons,” and Joe Swash can be seen running into a spot of bother as he tries to prepare the perfect dumplings.

The show will run for five weeks and the celebs will compete in separate heats of five contestants. Only two contestants from each heat will make it through to the semi-finals before one person is crowned this year’s Celebrity MasterChef champ at the Celebrity MasterChef 2021 final. Time will tell who that eventual winner will be.

So, when does it start? And which celebs will be in the kitchen first? Here’s everything you need to know about the 16th series of Celebrity MasterChef.

When is Celebrity MasterChef back in 2021?

CONFIRMED: Celebrity MasterChef 2021 will start on BBC One on Monday 9th August at 9pm. More episodes will follow this week on Tuesday 10th August and Friday 13th August – both also at 9pm.

It will see Su Pollard, Rita Simons, Duncan James, Bez and Munya Chawawa compete in the first heat of the celebrity contest as they try to impress John and Gregg.

The contestants will be narrowed down to just two, who will go through to the semi-finals later on in the show.

⚠ CELEBRITY MASTERCHEF IS BACK! ⚠



Here are all the days and times you need to watch the brand new series on @BBCOne this coming week! 📝 #CelebrityMasterChef #MasterChefUK pic.twitter.com/i7EKuKfBgJ — MasterChef UK 🍴 (@MasterChefUK) August 8, 2021

What channel is Celebrity MasterChef on?

Celebrity MasterChef is on BBC One. Episodes are also available to watch on catch up on BBC iPlayer.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Thanks, you are now signed up to our entertainment newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Celebrity Masterchef 2021 trailer

The BBC has released a teaser trailer, which features the celebrity contestants having a great time in the kitchen.

Who are the Celebrity MasterChef judges?

John Torode and Gregg Wallace will be back to judge the celebrities on their array of dishes.

Who is in the Celebrity MasterChef line-up?

The 2021 line-up has now been confirmed with 20 celebrities entering the Celebrity MasterChef kitchen this year.

You can see a full list below:

Who won Celebrity MasterChef in 2020?

BBC

Irish broadcaster and internet personality Riyadh Khalaf won Celebrity Masterchef in 2020.

Khalaf won over Gregg Wallace and John Torode with his impressive range of dishes largely inspired by his Iraqi roots.

He’s hoping to expand his career in cooking and told RadioTimes.com that he was in talks with production companies after his win.

“I would love to do more food-related stuff on TV – something that’s dangerous and breaking boundaries and a little bit out there. I’ve got a couple of ideas I have down on paper and I’ve been chatting to production companies and developing them. Maybe a cook book and a new podcast coming out next year!”

Wallace said: “Riyadh has always been flamboyant, he’s always shown creativity and he’s always been passionate. I think Riyadh’s cooking came of age today.”

Torode added: “You look at those three dishes and I thought they were restaurant quality. Some people just get better, their food finer but more importantly more and more delicious. A deserved winner.”

Advertisement

Celebrity MasterChef 2021 starts on BBC One on Monday, 8th August at 9pm. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide or visit our Entertainment hub for the latest news.