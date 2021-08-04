Who is Megan McKenna? Meet Celebrity MasterChef 2021 contestant and reality star

Singer and television personality Megan McKenna has never shied away from a challenge – be it by using her big vocals, or standing up for herself in a confrontation.

But as one of the 20 names signed up to the new series of Celebrity MasterChef 2021, she’ll now get to show off her cooking skills, along with famous faces such as Katie Price, Kem Cetinay and Joe Swash.

She’s done well on competition TV so far in her career – can she pull another victory out of the bag?

Here’s everything you need to know about Megan McKenna as she joins the Celebrity MasterChef 2021 line-up.

Who is Megan McKenna?

Instagram: @meganmckenna

Twitter: @megan_mckenna_

Though some of Megan’s most memorable TV moments might come from her experiences on reality TV, her first focus is music – she reached the semi-finals of Britain’s Got Talent in 2009 as one half of singing duo, Harmony. As a solo act, she also auditioned for The X Factor twice and made it as far as the boot camp rounds before getting cut.

However, her appearance on Ex on The Beach in 2015 gave her a big career boost, as viewers were drawn to her fun, no-nonsense attitude. Then, on Celebrity Big Brother in 2016, she was an unforgettable contestant, butting heads with the likes of Gemma Collins and Tiffany Pollard.

From there, the TV gigs rolled on – she was cast as a series regular in The Only Way is Essex, had her own three-part reality show called There’s Something About Megan, and searched for love on Celebs Go Dating.

Most recently, Megan took part in The X Factor: Celebrity in 2019 – and the third time was clearly the charm, as she finished the competition in first place and scooped a record deal with Syco.

Since then, she has been focused fully on her music career and released a single in February. Later this year, she’ll be performing as a support act on Tom Jones’ tour.

Megan revealed in 2016 that she lives with coeliac disease. Will she be preparing some coeliac friendly dishes in the Celebrity MasterChef kitchen? Stay tuned to find out…

Celebrity MasterChef 2021 is set to air on BBC One later this year.